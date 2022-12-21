Samthing Soweto was among the many celebrities who had to deal with the pressure of being in the limelight

The star opened up about his battles on social media, telling his fans he was taking some time off to reset

He said taking a break from the chaos of the world allowed him to be able to make music that he felt his fans would appreciate

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Something Soweto reached his breaking point in 2022. The star opened up about his battle with depression in several posts on social media.

Samthing Soweto opened up about his battle with depression and how he overcame it. Image: @samthingsoweto.

Source: Instagram

The Hey Wena hitmaker raised fans' concerns when he revealed that he was not okay in a cryptic Twitter post that read:

"I'm sorry for the silence. I thought I was wack but today I discovered how dope I am."

According to TimesLIVE, Samthing Soweto admitted that he took a break to focus on his mental health. He added that he didn't like the way he was responding to situations and but now he has mastered the art of being brave and also understanding that it's okay to be vulnerable.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The star came back from his break bearing gifts for his fans. He released his song Amagents which was an instant hit among his fans. Fans praised the star for always releasing bangers. Responding to the song at the time, one impressed Twitter user wrote:

"Amagents remains the only song that was not only beautiful and nice on Tiktok, Samthing Soweto is a legend, what a beautiful song!!"

Gogo Maweni shares plans to turn her husband into a zombie, Mzansi accuses sangoma of practising witchcraft

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Gogo Maweni shook the entire Mzansi when she revealed what she plans to do to her hubby when he dies. The celeb sangoma shared that she'll turn her man, Sabelo Mgube, into a zombie.

The Izangoma Zodumo star explained that she and Sabelo have an agreement that she would turn him into a tokoloshe should he die first. She revealed this during an Instagram live session with artist Sizwe Mdlalose.

ZAlebs reports that Gogo Maweni has signed a contract with her hubby. The controversial traditional healer also shared that Sabelo will also turn her into a zombie should she pass away before him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News