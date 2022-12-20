Controversial celeb sangoma Gogo Maweni has revelaed that she'll turn her husband, Sabelo Mgube, into a zombie should he die before her

Speaking on Instagram live, the Izangoma Zodumo star shared that her hubby would also turn her into a zombie should she die first

Reacting to the sangoma couple's agreement, many people accused Gogo Maweni of practicing witchcraft as zombies are usually associated with witches

Gogo Maweni shook the entire Mzansi when she revealed what she plans to do to her hubby when he dies. The celeb sangoma shared that she'll turn her man, Sabelo Mgube, into a zombie.

The Izangoma Zodumo star explained that she and Sabelo have an agreement that she would turn him into a tokoloshe should he die first. She revealed this during an Instagram live session with artist Sizwe Mdlalose.

ZAlebs reports that Gogo Maweni she has signed a contract with her hubby. The controversial traditional healer also shared that Sabelo will also turn her into a zombie should she pass away before him.

Mzansi accuse Gogo Maweni of practicing witchcraft

Social media users who watched the video on YouTube accused the sangoma of being a witch. In most black communities, zombies are synonymous with witches.

@phemelosithole7476 commented:

"I'm not sure if she was joking or what but that came out with no hesitation."

@umadumawangempela6098 wrote:

"She's just a certified witch and I don't like her shame, mcm, how can you even speak of umkhovu I mean how?"

@sebina4703 added:

"What I love about God is that no witch knows their own last day on earth. The mysteries that proves God is real."

Gogo Maweni responds to fake sangoma claims

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Gogo Maweni reportedly responded to a troll who called her out for being a fake sangoma. The popular sangoma accused the hater of tarnishing the names of the local healers.

The reality TV star told the troll using the name Thuli Mfeka where to get off after she accused Mzansi sangomas of being fake and living the soft life with hard-earned cash of people they allegedly scam.

ZAlebs reports that Gogo Maweni revealed that she has been living the soft life since birth. She usually shows off her whips and designer outfits on her timeline.

Source: Briefly News