Popular sangoma Gogo Maweni has taken to social media to respond to a troll who claimed she's a fake sangoma

The hater, Thuli Mfeka, apparently accused traditional healers including Gogo Maweni of scamming people with their "fake" ancestral callings

The reality TV star reportedly said she has been living the soft life since birth, adding that she used to rock designer brands before she became a healer

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Gogo Maweni has reportedly responded to a troll who called her out for being a fake sangoma. The popular sangoma accused the hater of tarnishing the names of the local healers.

Gogo Maweni has responded to a troll claiming she's a fake sangoma. Image: @dr_maweni

Source: Instagram

The reality TV star told the troll using the name Thuli Mfeka where to get off after she accused Mzansi sangomas of being fake and living the soft life with hard-earned cash of people they allegedly scam.

ZAlebs reports that Gogo Maweni revealed that she has been living the soft life since birth. She usually shows off her whips and designer outfits on her timeline.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Maweni accused Thuli of being a catfish. According to the publication, she asked:

"Why don't you have the balls to create an account with your real name and real pictures?"

She further claimed that she was not born into poverty. Maweni claimed she used to rock lux designer brands and sip champagne before she became a healer.

Reacting to Gogo Maweni, Thuli said her account isn't fake, saying the sangoma doesn't scare her with "your fake calling".

Emtee sets record straight after someone claiming to be his manager scammed some people

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Emtee took to his timeline to set the record straight. The rapper revealed that he doesn't have a manager since he launched his own record label.

According to his post, someone claiming to be the star's manager scammed a few people using his name. Taking to Twitter, Emtee shared that he has his own reasons for not having a manager.

Emtee's fans took to his comment section and advised him to get himself a manager to run his brand as a business.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News