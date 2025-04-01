Popular Amapiano DJ and music producer Uncle Waffles made headlines after a video of her went viral

An online user shared a clip of the star dancing with an unknown guy wearing high heels

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the video of the Zenzele hitmaker

A video of Uncle Waffles dancing went viral. Image: Peter White

Source: Getty Images

The Amapiano DJ and music producer Uncle Waffles has been trending on social media after a video of her dancing with an unknown man went viral.

Recently, an X user @Maluda012 posted the clip of the star on their page. In the video, Uncle Waffles was seen wearing a long black dress and dancing in high heels.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

Many netizens' reactions to the Amapiano star's video flooded the comment section. Here's what they had to say below:

@GI_Irvin wrote:

"She’s ageing, now she wears long dresses."

@MphoKate24 stated:

"What’s wrong, sis? She's dancing with one of her backup dancers, please balance me quick."

@thabile_nomlala said:

"All of that in stilettos?"

@PIET_VANWYK responded:

"She's gaining weight nowadays."

@Nazoke247 replied:

"This hun is a whole package, yoh."

Uncle Waffles' weight gain under scrutiny

Meanwhile, in October 2024, the 24-year-old Amapiano star Uncle Waffles had many fans and followers talking about her latest appearance on social media.

The star trended online regarding her weight gain and how thick she looked now compared to when she came into the limelight in 2021. The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted the clip of the star performing live on his Twitter (X) page, which resulted in the DJ being criticised for her thickness.

Many netizens reacted to Uncle Waffles' gains. Some criticised, and others complimented her.

Another video of Amapiano star Uncle Waffles dancing went viral. Image: Stephane Cardinale

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about Uncle Waffles

Uncle Waffles, whose real name is Lungelihle Zwane, is a 21-year-old artist from Swaziland who is now based in South Africa. In a YouTube video, she shared that she completed her matric in 2017 and quickly entered the workforce, taking on roles as a receptionist and personal assistant for two years.

According to Glamour magazine, Uncle Waffles had a challenging upbringing. Her grandmother raised her, and she grew up without her parents. Although she eventually reconciled with her mother, their relationship was strained throughout her teenage years.

Zwane attended high school in Swaziland and later enrolled at the University of KwaZulu-Natal for an information technology course. However, she soon realized that her true passion lay in music, as she had grown up dancing and immersed in various music genres. Consequently, she decided to drop out and pursue a career in DJing.

