Durban Gqom singer Babes Wodumo marked her 31st birthday on 25 March 2025 however, it was not a celebration

The Wololo singer revealed in a heartbreaking Instagram post that her best friend got mugged and was left severely injured

Fans gathered to wish the star a happy birthday, and some expressed heartbreak over Hle and wished her a speedy recovery

Babes Wodumo's 31st birthday was not a celebration.

Source: Instagram

Even though Babes Wodumo's special day called for a celebration, the Gqom singer had to put all of that on pause. She recently took to social media to share the tragic news of her best friend's ordeal

Why Babes Wodumo did not celebrate her 31st birthday

South African singer Babes Wodumo celebrated her birthday this week on Tuesday. Taking to Instagram, she shared a photo and in the post, revealed that she was celebrating her birthday.

However, it had turned bittersweet as her friend Maka Boy, experienced something scarring.

"First, I just want to say this has been a very emotional birthday for me. Yesterday, my best friend @hlengzababe Hleh (Maka Sbonga) was mugged and almost lost her life. I saw life without her, and my heart was broken," she said.

Babes Wodumo shared that she had to cancel her performance at Views, where she was booked on 24 March.

"We are grateful for Hle's life. I can't post how she looks at the moment because she is severely hurt on her face," she added.

The Wololo hitmaker proceeded to wish herself a happy birthday and posted a throwback photo from her prime days.

"Today, I would like to wish myself a blessed birthday. I am super grateful for the life of my best friend, and I thank God for keeping her safe for me. Many more happy birthday blessings, Maka Sponge," she wrote.

Babes mentioned her friend Sne Mthembu, who was indoors with her on her birthday as they nursed Hle. Babes postponed her performance at Views to Saturday, 29 March 2025.

Check out her Instagram post here.

Babes Wodumo celebrated her 31st brithday.

Source: Instagram

Fans shower Babes Wodumo with love on her birthday

Fans wished Babes' friend a speedy recovery from the terrible ordeal. Some also showed the Gqom singer love as she celebrated her birthday while battling heartbreak.

khanya_greens replied:

"Happy birthday, Babes. I wish your friend a speedy recovery. I pray for all of God’s wonderful blessings for you in this new chapter. I love you."

keaobakag_m exclaimed:

"Happy Birthday Queen. I’ll always be your number one fan!"

yayarsa replied:

"Happiest Birthday, my love. I hope you have been having a wonderful one. Loads and loads of love for you."

ma.donna5079 expressed:

"Happy birthday, beautiful Mami. I am so sorry for your friend."

ngcobo.pamela responded:

"Happy birthday, Bash. Speedy recovery to your friend."

pontsyz exclaimed:

"Oh my God, not Hle! I’m glad she survived and is recovering. Happy and Blessed Birthday to you."

larenedesaba stated:

"Birthday Blessings to you. I am so sorry to hear about your friend. I hope she gets well soon."

