Babes Wodumo wished herself a happy birthday as she recently turned 30 on Monday, 25 March 2024

The Wololo hitmaker penned an emotional birthday message to herself, mentioning how this day brought pain to her

Many netizens wished the star a blessed, happy birthday in the comment section

Babes Wodumo turned 30 on Monday, 25 March 2024. Image: @babes_wodumo

Source: Instagram

It's a bitter sweet moment for Gqom queen Babes Wodumo as she marked an important date in her calendar. The musician recently turned 30 years old.

Babes Wodumo pens emotional message on her Birthday

This was meant to be a special day filled with celebrations as the famous Babes Wodumo, whose real name is Bongekile Simelane, turned 30 on Monday, 25 March 2024, but instead, the star shared an emotional message about how it brings her pain as she celebrated her birthday without her husband Mampintsha who passed away in December 2022.

The star posted pictures of herself on her Instagram page and paired it with a heartfelt message:

"Wow most of all this day to me brings pain as it’s the first Birthday without Mandla(Mamphintsha)…I would like to thank god for keeping me till this age, I have been through alot the past year and it including tears and pain, ngashiyelwa ukuba ngiqhubeke lendlela without umyeni wam, It pains me but kukho konke I would like to wish myself a blessed birthday and reaching this milestone is really an achievement in my life as some have not got to this age(30)…To more blessings as uMuntu ja Jack

See the post below:

Netizens wish Babes a happy birthday

Although the star posted an emotional message on her birthday, many netizens wished her a blessed happy birthday:

sbahle_mpisane said:

"Happy birthday princess."

djtira wrote:

"Happy Birthday Mamaz."

nadianakai shared:

"Happy Birthday mama!"

abrooklynwinter responded:

"Happy Birthday Babes."

ladydkhoza replied:

"Happy Birthday my beautiful daughter -Ngikuthanda ngothando lukaLOve."

noxolo_msimango wrote:

"Happiest birthday to you babe may God bless you more❤️And Mampintsha is definitely with you in spirit."

