Reality TV star Babes Wodumo has confessed that she consumes alcohol and is unapologetic about it

On Wena Wodumo , the Wololo singer spoke to her church pastor about her drinking habits

Although she said she rarely drinks outside her home, her revelation caused the internet to divide

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Babes Wodumo revealed on 'Wena Wodumo' that she loves drinking alcohol. Image: Babeswodumo

Source: Instagram

Durban singer Babes Wodumo might be a Bishop's daughter, but she has been criticised in the past for her behaviour. Just recently, Babes was asked by a pastor about her drinking habits.

Babes Wodumo on why she consumes alcohol

Wololo hitmaker Babes Wodumo had an in-depth conversation with her pastor on her reality TV show, Wena Wodumo. Her pastor asked her about her alcohol consumption, to which Babes did not hesitate to respond, saying she does indeed drink.

"I won't lie, I do drink a lot. But I have changed, I only drink alcohol at my home. I no longer go to clubs, but I drink at home," she said.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Babes Wodumo seemingly shared that alcohol helps her mask the pain she feels at that time, alluding that it helps numb her pain.

"After drinking, I normally cry and think about a lot of things. That is my way of healing. No one can tell me how to heal," she added.

The singer, who was raised in a home which prioritises church, said her pastor needed to understand that she can balance the two: Drinking alcohol and praising God.

"I often experience challenges that need me to drink alcohol. So, my pastor has to understand that as much as I love God and praise him, there are times when I need to drink alcohol," she added.

Watch the video posted by @Bawu_Gaba below:

Fans share thoughts on Babes Wodumo's admission

Social media users were amused by Babes Wodumo's revelation, saying they relate to her.

@snesdube said:

"Listen, I love her shame, she reminds me of myself."

@zen_nobavu replied:

"Lmao I watched a few episodes of this show. Yoh! I love her so much."

@LollyMkunqwana shared:

"Every time I see Cardi B, this woman pops up in my head. Love love love her."

@Dzivhuluwany laughed:

"Ai, vele some challenges need alcohol."

@ubheka_m gushed:

"Babes is so real for this. She is unfiltered."

@LuyaBrownie

"I need her to get up on both her feet and understand that she will always be famous. Capitalise on it Mabheshingo because you're one of one."

@MPhil_Sithole shared:

"I guess this is the mentality that created most addicts. But it looks like Babes got it under control so far."

Black Coffee appears on Babes Wodumo's reality show

In a previous report from Briefly News, award-winning music producer Black Coffee stunned Babes Wodumo's fans when he appeared on one of her reality TV show's episodes.

Wena Wodumo recently premiered on Moja Love, and it shows the life of Durban Gqom singer Babes Wodumo. Social media users were impressed by Black Coffee making his appearance, saying he has always been supportive of other artists.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News