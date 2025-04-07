South African Black Coffee surprised Babes Wodumo's fans when he made an appearance on one of her reality TV show's episodes

Wena Wodumo recently premiered on Moja Love, and it shows the life of Durban Gqom singer Babes Wodumo

Social media users were impressed by Black Coffee making his appearance, saying he has always been supportive of other artists

Black Coffee supported Babes Wodumo by appearing on her reality show 'Wena Wodumo'. Image: Babes_wodumo, Realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

Black Coffee makes appearance on Babes' show

Babes Wodumi's reality TV show Wena Wodumo has premiered on Moja Love, and fans are feasting on the drama. One viewer noted that Grammy-award winning musician Black Coffee appeared on the show.

Black Coffee made an appearance on Babes Wodumo's 'Wena Wodumo'. Image: Realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A social media user @mbali_ndlela shared an X photo of Black Coffee appearing on Wena Wodmuo saying:

"I've noticed that Black Coffee is very supportive of other local artists."

Black Coffee and Babes Wodumo have never collaborated on a song, neither do they have any known close association. So, it is rather unclear why he appeared on the show.

Mzansi reacts to Black Coffee supporting Babes Wodumo

Social media users were impressed and amazed by Black Coffee's support for Babes Wodumo. Some people stated that it is in the muso's nature to support other artists in any way he can.

@I_am_AmmzY mentioned:

"So true. When they have gigs, they say he randomly pops up for support and even plays a set for free."

@ireks09 reckoned the plane accident changed him:

"After that plane crush he was involved in, he was never the same."

@Victori98500419 claimed:

"One of the humblest people we will ever have."

@somethingFRESCA said:

"They cannot afford him otherwise. The man makes R200 million in months."

Babes Wodumo opens up about husband's passing

Kwaito singer and member of Big Nuz, Mandla ‘Mampintsha’ Maphumul, passed away in December 2022. In the reality show, Babes Wodumo spoke about the day her husband died and how she was informed.

Fighting back tears, Babes said she was called to rush to the hospital. When she left to go freshen up at home, he passed away.

“They told me to rush to the hospital. I rushed back, I had just left the hospital. I’d slept there from six [AM] to six [PM]. I covered myself with a blanket. I looked over to him and waved; he waved back. I thought okay, let me go and bath, but when I left to go and bath, he died.”

Babes Wodumo dances in front of mother-in-law's coffin

In a previous report from Briefly News, a video of Babes Wodumo dancing in front of her mother-in-law's coffin in 2023 has resurfaced on social media just recently.

Babes Wodumo was dancing and twerking at Zamanguni Gumede's funeral service while other mourners hyped her up. Zama was the mother of the late Kwaito singer Mandla 'Mampintsha' Maphumulo, and she passed away on 15 January.

Her passing came a month after Mampintsha died and was laid to rest. She and Babes' relationship was not the best, as they had their moments.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News