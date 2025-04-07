A viral video of Babes Wodumo dancing in front of her mother-in-law's casket has resurfaced on social media

In the video, Babes Wodumo can be seen dancing and twerking at Zamanguni Gumede's funeral service

The mother of the late Kwaito singer Mandla 'Mampintsha' Maphumulo passed away on 15 January

Babes Wodumo attended her mother-in-law's funeral, and she was seen dancing. Image: Babes_wodumo

Gqom singer and reality TV star Babes Wodumo was a hot topic recently after a video of her twerking in front of her mother-in-law's casket resurfaced. At the time, people even accused her of being intoxicated.

Babes Wodumo ruffles feathers by dancing at funeral

Durban dancer Babes Wodumo was dragged on social media recently for what many people call her inappropriate dancing and twerking at Zamanguni Gumede's funeral.

Gumede was the mother of her late husband, Kwaito singer Mandla 'Mampintsha' Maphumulo. Zama passed away on 15 January, and she was laid to rest on 21 January 2023.

In the X video shared by @HermainM, Babes was dancing to Big Nuz's Ngeke, and the funeral attendees hyped her.

Babes Wodumo explains why she danced at Zama's funeral

When the video first made rounds, the Wololo singer was dragged for it. However, she had addressed her intentions during the funeral service, saying she danced for Zama because she is her mother-in-law.

"I was not doing this to show off or I wanted the media to paint me in a good light. This woman lying here is also my mother; she gave birth to my husband. So God has taught me the ministry of forgiveness, and I have done that," Babes said.

The two had not been seeing eye to eye, with Zama hurling harsh insults at Babes Wodumo. The singer retaliated against the many videos of Zama dragging her by also saying harsher words.

Mzansi reacts to newly resurfaced video

Social media users did not go easy on Babes Wodumo as some called her out for her weird behaviour, saying a funeral deserves to be respected.

@Liihlendimande slammed her:

"Haibo Babes wants people to keep talking, neh. I know the mother-in-law didn't like her, but she really didn't need to do this."

@Modipadi_W shared:

"Some things are best left alone for the peace of mind. She should’ve buried her mother-in-law without this drama, ai!!"

@Thekelo_ said:

"Some think the world would be better when there are NO BOUNDARIES. Boundaries are a NEED."

@THETJi1 stated:

"You cannot hurt the dead. You are only hurting those who loved her."

@londiwe92238577 shared:

"Babes is a phara, guys. This is precisely who she is. She is in her element, living her best life. Not shocking at all."

Babes Wodumo's 31st birthday takes dramatic turn

