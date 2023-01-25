Babes Wodumo has explained why she danced at her mother-in-law Zamanguni Gumemde's funeral over the weekend

The eLamont hitmaker shared that she also loved Mampintsha's mom because she gave birth to her late husband and was just celebrating her

Defending Babes from her naysayers, many of her supporters said they would also grieve the same if they lost two loved ones within a month

Babes Wodumo has shared why she danced at her mother-in-law's funeral over the weekend. Late Mampintsha's mom, Zamanguni Gumede, was laid to rest on 21 January following her passing on 15 January.

Babes Wodumo has shared why she danced at Mampintsha's mom's funeral. Image: @babes_wodumo

Source: Instagram

Videos of Babes Wodumo dancing at the funeral are still doing the rounds on soial media. The Gqom artist, who also recently lost her husband Mampintsha, was slammed by her haters who accused her of disrespecting her mother-in-law's funeral.

Defending herself, she told Drum that she danced to celebrate Zama's life, adding that she wasn't doing to to show off. According to ZAlebs, she explained that Zamanguni was also her mother because she gave birth to her husband.

Babes and Zamanguni, 64, didn't have a good relationship but they smoked the peace pipe during Mpintsho's funeral. Babes added that her Creator taught her the ministry of forgiveness "and I've done that".

Babes Wodumo's fans defend her for dancing at Zamanguni Gumede's funeral

Peeps took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Babes' behaviour at the funeral. Her supporters jumped to her defence and claimed no person would act normal after losing a hubby and mother-in-law withing a month.

@Paleyras wrote:

"I don’t blame Babes, who would act normal after losing a husband and mother in law within a month?"

@Sweethesh21 said:

"She looks so happy hle, I love it for her."

@Phumela_D commented:

"They actually spoke highly of her, she also paid for the entire funeral."

@AfrikanChefZA said:

"If it is condoned by those who are near her, who are we?"

@YourAunt12 wrote:

"Why don't you share a video of when she was preaching?"

@Dzubhar added:

"Kodwa guys why must we interfere in lives we know nothing about? Why must I read the bible at my mother in law's funeral whereas she only read the alcohol bottle labels at home? I see nothing wrong here... At least she is not fake."

