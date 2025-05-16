Larona Moagi’s makeup-free picture went viral on social media, showcasing her natural beauty and sparking widespread attention

Fans reacted with mixed feelings, praising her look while some referenced her rumored acting feud with veteran actress Moshidi Motshegwa

South African celebrities like Anele Mdoda, Lira, Makhadzi, and DJ Zinhle also frequently share makeup-free photos, celebrating their authentic beauty online

South African actress Larona Moagi is the girl she thinks she is. Unlike other celebrities who would never show their bare faces on social media, the stunner proved that she is beautiful with or without makeup.

Larona Moagi showed off her natural beauty in a new picture. Image: larona_moagi

Source: Instagram

Larona Moagi's makeup-free picture trends

Larona Moagi's name popped up on social media when she shared a stunning picture showing her natural beauty. The actress who rose to fame for playing the role of Tumi on the award-winning South African telenovela, The River, captivated SA with her looks.

Larona's picture was reposted on the microblogging platform, X, formerly Twitter by the popular page MDN News. In the now viral picture, the 28-year-old star also showed a little skin in a black and white body suit. Take a look at the picture below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Fans react to Larona Moagi's picture

As expected, Larona Moragi's picture received mixed reactions from social media users. Some could not get enough of her beautiful face and banging body. Some fans blasted the actress for showing too much skin in the picture, while others brought up her rumoured beef with veteran actress Moshidi Moshegwa.

For those who did not know, Moshidi Motshegwa allegedly landed in hot water after complaining to The River producers about Larona's "terrible" acting skills.

@TheGeopol said:

"Word has it that the veteran actor who played Mmalefu got fired because she voiced her frustration on how Larona couldn’t act…"

@Sparzito_ commented:

"She's a 🔟"

@TheRealSmomoh wrote:

"Her chest is also beautiful."

@MasonDoLindor added:

"This one's beauty is just different 🔥🔥🔥"

@_masilela commented:

"She is more beautiful without make up 🤞🏼"

@ZunguThandanan3 said:

"No BBL no makeup just a natural beautiful queen🥺🔥😭"

@NathanMmm1 noted:

"This woman cut her hair, no weave nothing and was still a bombshell 🔥"

‘The River’ actress Larona Moagi was praised for her natural beauty. Image: @larona_moagi

Source: Instagram

SA celebs who have shared makeup-free pictures

Socuth African celebrities love flaunting their natural beauty on the timeline. Although they always rock heavy makeup due to their lifestyles, stars like Anele Mdoda, Lira, Makhadzi and DJ Zinhle have showed off their makeup-free faces on social media.

Lira even charted social media when her makeup free video went viral online. Fans said the award-winning singer looked a little different without her makeup.

SA begs Moshidi Motshegwa to return to acting

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South Africans have taken to social media to demand the return of award-winning actress Moshidi Motshegwa to the showbiz industry. Many admitted that they missed the star's talent.

Popular actress Moshidi Motshegwa has been gone from the screens for a while, and fans want her back. The veteran actress is popular for roles in top shows like Generations, Isono, Rhythm City and international shows like ER.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News