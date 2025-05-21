An American woman embraced the Xhosa comparison after people kept saying she resembled women from the South African tribe while visiting the country

In a TikTok clip, she explored the culture by showing pictures of Xhosa people in traditional attire while explaining her own roots and mixed heritage

Her video sparked a wholesome online moment, with people complimenting her beauty, suggesting Xhosa names and inviting her to visit Mzansi

An American asked her followers if she resembled the Xhosa tribe after being told many times. Image: michaella_henry

A young lady from the US took to TikTok to dive into her roots after being told she resembled women from a well-known South African tribe.

The video shared on her TikTok account @michaella_henry had social media users buzzing, as many were convinced she looked like she came straight from the Eastern Cape.

Exploring the Xhosa connection

In the now-viral video, @michaella_henry stands confidently in front of the camera while showing images of traditional Xhosa people dressed in full cultural gear. Former Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi, her husband and many others appear in the slideshow as cultural reference points, giving her audience a closer look at the beauty of the tribe.

She details that she's half Haitian and half Jamaican, with ancestral links to West Africa and Indigenous America, specifically the Arawak and Taino people. She shares that she doesn’t believe her lineage includes the Xhosa tribe, but the compliments warm her heart.

With a smile, she adds that she takes major honour in being compared to them, calling the people stunning. Since so many have said it, she concludes by saying she might just do a DNA test and ask her followers what they think of the idea.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA gives the lady Xhosa names

Social media users on her feed didn’t hold back. Many were obsessed with how much she resembled Xhosa women and jumped in with name ideas like Zimkhitha, Nosipho, Buhle, Ntombi, and Qaqamba. Some gassed her up with compliments and funny banter, declaring her an official sister from the Eastern Cape. Others invited her to visit South Africa, promising her a good time and jokingly offering her land in the Eastern Cape.

Social media users gave the American lady Xhosa names to suit the look. Image: michaella_henry

User @Athi11 said:

"We have a piece of land waiting for you in Eastern Cape, you're Xhosa ❤️👌🏾🔥."

User @Fiona_Coco 🤎 shared:

"You look like Nosipho, many girls named Nosipho, meaning gift, look like you. You definitely look like an Xhosa."

User @MsTee🇿🇦 added:

"You do!!! I’m Xhosa, and we are a beautiful tribe, and the best tribe is South Africa."

User @Jolakazi commented:

"Come home, my darling, you look a lot like me😅 Xhosa people are waiting for u, we are waiting for u♥️♥️♥️Mpondomise."

User @Breakthechains🇿🇦🇵🇸🇱🇧🇮🇪 shared:

"I am of amaMpondo descent, who are part of the amaXhosa.My DNA shows Kenya, Nigeria, and Sierra Leone. Our people migrated South from these areas over 2000 years ago. So your DNA won't show amaXhosa."

User @Nkosiyakhe said:

"Come to us in South Africa, you're one of us."

