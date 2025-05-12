Media personality Londie London is turning heads on social media with her stunning figure, flaunting her famous curves in a figure-hugging outfit

Despite rumours about plastic surgery, Londie London has defended her natural body, with fans rushing to her defence and celebrating her curves and signature braided hairstyle

Social media reactions include mixed comments, from praise for her natural look to speculation about her seeking a new romantic partner after the tragic death of her ex-boyfriend, Sphamandla Mabonga

Londie London knows how to steal Mzansi's attention. The reality television star and businesswoman left many salivating when she flaunted her famous curves on social media.

Londie London flaunted her hot body in a viral picture. Image: @londie_london_official

Londie London's hot picture trends

Mother of two, where? Former The Real Housewives of Durban star, Londie London, turned heads when she stepped out looking hot. The star showed off her stunning body in a figure-hugging outfit that left little to the imagination.

Londie London has previously been accused of going under the knife to achieve her banging body, but she has poured cold water on the rumours. Her fans also defended her from the trolls, also noting that her body is natural.

In the picture shared by MDN News on X, Londie London rocked a printed two-piece set, black heels and her signature braided hairstyle. Take a look at Londie London's latest picture below:

Fans react to Londie London's look

Social media users ran to the comments section to share their thoughts on the star's body. Many brought back the surgery rumours, claiming that Londie got her body in Turkey. Others praised her natural curves, while others commended the star on always having her hair laid.

Fans love how the media personality always markets her successful braid brand with her hairstyles in almost all her pictures.

Some fans, however, mentioned that Londie London was looking for another "gangster" following the death of her controversial ex-boyfriend, Sphamandla Mabonga, who was gunned down in a ruthless shootout at Solo Restaurant in March 2025.

@CheetahPlains said:

"Turkey 🇹🇷 neh."

@MathePhinah commented:

"Lethabo aowa hle you're disappointing us😭 Londie has always been natural."

@Melo_Malebo added:

"Her hair always looks good."

@Jikingqina wrote:

"Looking for another gangster lover."

@nokie555 added:

"Shocking how you guys can no longer tell the difference between natural bums from bbl ones 🤦🏾‍♀️ majority of Zulu women are shaped like this for goodness sake."

@Abednego082 wrote:

"Doing a BBL as a South African woman is diabolical."

@GlitEdgee said:

"Guys, London has a natural bum... Your Google won't help you."

Londie London's latest picture got the streets buzzing. Image: @londie_london_official

Londie London's real age revealed

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that many of you have been wondering who Londie London is and how old she is. Well, the former Real Housewives of Durban star recently marked her birthday as she turned 33 on Monday, 14 April 2025.

Sphamandla Mabonga's former partner not only celebrated another year around the sun, but she also marked the second anniversary of her hair brand business on the same day as her birthday.

