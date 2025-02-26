South African businesswoman Londie London is running a successful braid business brand and she recently bragged about it

The former Real Housewives of Durban star thanked her fans for their endless support and for making her reach this milestone

Fans took to the comments section and gave her flowers, saying her hairpiece was the best thing to hit the shelves

Londie London is running a very successful braid brand.

Source: Instagram

South African businesswoman, singer and reality TV star Londie London is coming for all the bags. She has a successful hair company and it keeps growing from strength to strength.

Londie London gushes over the success of her hairpiece company

Talk about women running successful businesses! Londie London recently celebrated chasing the bag and reaping the benefits of that. Londie recently took to her Instagram page to brag about it

The former The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip – South Africa star thanked her fans for their endless support and for making her reach this milestone

"It can only be you, God. Thank you guys for the endless support," Londie wrote. Check out her Instagram post below:

Mzansi gives Londie her flowers

Peeps seem to agree in unison that Londie London's braids are the best thing to hit shelves. This is what people had to say when giving Londie her flowers.

mrsannbition said:

"I love it as you very well should. You ate with this hairpiece my doll."

nonku_williams praised:

"Girl power."

smookie said:

"Ohhh your hairpiece Mama the best and the curls definitely last long I highly recommend it."

smangele shared:

"I don't see myself using another brand. Advice, do not look at it for afar and assume that it's expensive."

londie_londzz

"The quality is superb. My only go to hairpiece for braids."

knoxxsimelane shared:

"My biggest inspiration, is you show me every day that greatness can be achieved...Lead the way, mam, we are your followers."

naledi.dee_ said:

"We only use Londie's braids, I promise you’ll never go wrong with this."

Londie London braids partners with major retail store

Londie's braids are also available at a major retail store, Clicks. When she announced this initiative, Londie ran a competition which could see a lucky customer winning a R100 voucher.

"I have great! The Londie London Braid is now available at Clicks South Africa. You can purchase it today and until the 31st of October. Just post and tag @londielondonbraid_sa @afrotexsa, and get an R100 voucher off your next purchase. Just follow the steps on the flyer," she wrote.

Londie London's amazing voice impresses peeps

In a previous report from Briefly News, Londie London left many of her fans impressed with many suggesting that she ventures into Gospel music. Londie shone in a viral video, sparking calls for her to switch from Amapiano to gospel music.

Fans praised her amazing vocals, as some fans said she has a spiritual gift and would succeed in the gospel industry. Despite her facing multiple personal struggles after her breakup, Londie has rebuilt her career with successful business ventures, including a perfume and braids brand.

