Londie London has announced that her popular hair brand, Londie London Braid, is now sold at a major retail company

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip – South Africa reality TV star announced that they are now available at Clicks

Fans have mentioned how excited they are for the opportunity to purchase the braids at the store

Singer and reality TV star Londie London has announced that her popular braid brand signed a major deal with a mega retail store.

Londie's braids available at Clicks

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip – South Africa cast member Londie London is laughing all the way to the bank. Londie announced that her popular hair brand, Londie London Braid, is now sold at Clicks.

Londie also announced that there is a promotion happening which will allow her customers to win a free R100 voucher.

"I have great! The Londie London Braid is now available at Clicks South Africa. You can purchase it today and until the 31st of October. Just post and tag @londielondonbraid_sa @afrotexsa, and get an R100 voucher off your next purchase. Just follow the steps on the flyer," she wrote.

Mzansi lauds Londie London

Fans have expressed excitement for the opportunity to purchase the braids at the store.

smookie said:

"Ohhh your hairpiece Mama the best and the curls definitely last long I highly recommend it."

smangele shared:

"I don't see myself using another brand. Advice, do not look at it for afar and assume that it's expensive."

mooke_nomfundo mentioned:

"As a hairdresser, I always recommend these to my lovely clients. Lalela it's giving."

mabolokopadime said:

"I used it on Saturday when they Platt me singles, and it's so light and comfortable even when you are sleeping. It's so nice and shining... I love it."

