Well-known South African housekeeper Mbali Nhlapho returned to TikTok to share easy hacks to keep closets smelling clean and fresh

The happy and bubbly businesswoman, who also trains domestic workers, showed two techniques that can be deemed easy and affordable for South Africans

Social media users in the viral post's comment section loved what they had seen on their For You Pages and thanked the helpful Mbali for her suggestions

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Mzansi's Mbali Nhlapho showed two ways people can keep their closet smelling fresh. Images: @mbalinhlapho7

Source: TikTok

Famed housekeeper Mbali Nhlapho is back at it with a hack to make people's lives easier. This time, she plugged South Africans with two methods to keep the closets smelling amazing.

Mbali Nhlapho's closet hack

Taking to her TikTok account, which boasts over one million followers, Mbali showed app users that they could use a mixture of one lemon, a handful of sea salt and a dash of fabric softener in their closets, even their bathrooms.

She told Mzansi online users in her post's caption:

"Let's keep it fresh."

The Soweto-based housekeeper then showed her favourite method, which only required two ingredients. The businesswoman (who provides training for domestic workers) threw roughly 20 drops of essential oil of her choice into a small bag of rice.

Mbali Nhlapho noted that rice and essential oils were one of the ways people could make their closets smell great. Images: Chadchai Ra-ngubpai, Oleksandra Yagello

Source: Getty Images

She noted that people could hang the bag among their clothes:

Back to her video, she stated:

"You can place it into your wardrobe. It will work for weeks. The smell is amazing."

In true Mbali Nhlapho fashion, she ended the clip by stating her name and occupation in her signature style.

Take a look at the two easy methods in the TikTok video below:

Mzansi loves the methods

A few local members of the online community went to Mbali's comment section and shared their appreciation after hearing about the two easy and affordable techniques she used to have her cupboard smelling clean and fresh.

Other South African social media users filled the comment section with questions relating to the video and other hacks they wished for Mbali to share.

@lee_thabo02 wrote to the housekeeper:

"Thanks, sisi. I'm thankful for all the tips."

@user6862211722872 asked the cleaning whizz:

"Which essential oil do we use for the rice?"

Mbali replied to the TikTokker:

"This one is orange."

An impressed @queenphumzilemacu remarked:

"Wow. I love it. Keep on showing the good things. I really appreciate it."

The humbling comment had Mbali responding:

"Thank you so much. I will definitely do that."

@kyle_sumaya, who added heart emojis to their message, added in the comment section:

"I am addicted to your videos."

3 Other stories about Mbali Nhlapho

In another article, Briefly News spoke to Mbali, who opened up about her online popularity and becoming a household name among South Africans.

spoke to Mbali, who opened up about her online popularity and becoming a household name among South Africans. Mbali shared an easy DIY hack to clean suede couches where she utilised a towel, a pot's lid, and other items to get the job done.

Last year, the famed housekeeper landed a brand collaboration with a vinegar company. Social media users were thrilled for her success.

Source: Briefly News