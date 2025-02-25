One young lady opened up about her love life in a TikTok video making rounds on social media

The babe shared with her viewers that she paid her man a surprise visit but the outcome took an unexpected turn

People in Mzansi were stunned as they headed to the comments section to express their thoughts

A South African woman found herself in an unexpected situation after visiting her boyfriend and shared the outcome on social media.

A woman ended up in a police van after surprising her man with a visit. Image: @azolathandabantu5

Source: TikTok

Woman ends up in police van after visiting her bae

The babe took to her TikTok account under the handle @azolathandabantu5 where she shared the bizarre yet hilarious incident that has gone viral, sparking a flood of reactions online.

@azolathandabantu5 revealed to her viewers that she paid her man a surprise visit and showed off how she got all cute and dressed up for him only for things to go left. The woman ended up in a police van being transported. While the details of how she ended up there remain unclear, the clip suggests that her visit to her bae took an unexpected turn, landing her in the back of a police vehicle.

The footage went viral online gathering many views along with thousands of likes and comments within a few days of its publication.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi bursts into laughter

South Africans could not get enough of the video, with many flocking to the comments section to share their thoughts. Some users speculated on what might have led to the situation, while others simply enjoyed the humour of the moment.

Nthabii shared:

"Nna I can't even share because I was in ICU for a week."

Lele wrote:

"I am planning on going unannounced next week."

Taylor added:

"You left a crime scene."

Zamo expressed:

"I like that you are still with your bag even very demure."

Ms Zwane was invested in the woman's story adding:

"Haa gurl explain please I'm dying to know."

Zoe zi wrote:

"Mona, he said he loves my kids too much wangenzela I protection order mara still nje e police station bayangazi nanoma ngiyozi certifyyela izinto bathi uphi you eishj."

Mpho Mothekhe commented:

"Let me not laugh cause I was thinking about going uninvited."

Tshepo_08 replied:

"Cha! I respect ipipi yezwa. Sorry sisi wam. "wena sisi omuhle woza" amapoyisa when adressing you."

Corry said:

"Here I was thinking you were waiting at reception."

A woman shared how she ended up in a police van after her surprise visit to her man. Image: @azolathandabantu5

Source: TikTok

A woman's heart sank as she saw her boyfriend, hand-in-hand with another woman, strolling through the shopping mall.

