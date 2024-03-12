Mbali Nhlapho, the popular South African housekeeper, has become a social media star for her cleaning tips, especially those featuring vinegar

Her fame landed her a brand collaboration with a vinegar company, with her image featured on their product bottles

TikTok users were thrilled for Mbali's success, showering her with congratulations

Mbali Nhlapho landed a collaboration with a vinegar brand, with her image featured on their product bottles. Image: @bossdihn0, @mbalinhlapho7

Mzansi has celebrated its favourite housekeeper, Mbali Nhlapho, who has not only become a household name and viral sensation but also secured an amazing opportunity.

Mbali secures collaboration with vinegar brand

A TikTok video shared by @bossdihno features an image of Safari vinegar bottles branded with Mbali Nhlapho's image and recommendation on the store shelves.

Mbali has become known for her impressive cleaning tips and helpful hacks.

One of her most popular hacks includes the use of vinegar and bicarbonate of soda to clean tough stains, remove unpleasant smells and wash clothes and sneakers.

"The success of other people makes us happy,"@bossdihno wrote in the TikTok post.

SA showers Mbali Nhlapho with love

Scores of Mzansi netizens flooded the post with heartwarming comments and congratulatory messages for the housekeeper. Others also shared how they had been influenced to buy vinegar because of Mbali.

chandahseabe1 replied:

"Congratulations to Mbali Nhlapo."

_thokozile_ wrote:

"First time I've ever seen vinegar being advertised."

R reacted:

"…and iiiiimm a housekeeper ."

19seventy_@monono said:

"She deserves it hle."

rebzoorayzon wrote:

"When the time is right ... I THE LORD WILL MAKE IT HAPPEN ."

Rays_d' Bar commented:

"Already bought 3 bottles just because it had This face on."

PsyD wrote:

"Sis Mbali is an inspiration. Congratulations to her.."

gina replied:

"Mbali has single-handedly improved vinegar sales by 400%. Happy for her."

Zama Mngadi425 commented:

"And it gives us hope that one day we will be like them. #MbaliNhlapho."

SA's favourite housekeeper Mbali Nhlapho opens up about exciting venture

In another story, Briefly News reported that popular South African housekeeper, Mbali Nhlapho has not been resting on her laurels after the social media success she garnered in 2023.

The lovely businesswoman, who founded the 'Sisters@Work' company, which aligns domestic helpers with families who need them, has been as busy as ever.

Briefly News caught up with the online sensation, who shared her plans for 2024 and opened up about an exciting event she'll be hosting.

