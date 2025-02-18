Londie London impressed fans with her gospel singing in a viral video, sparking calls for her to switch from Amapiano to gospel music

Social media users praised her vocals, with many saying she has a spiritual gift and would succeed in the gospel industry

Despite facing personal struggles after her breakup, Londie has rebuilt her career with successful business ventures, including a perfume and braids brand

Londie London just proved that she is a woman of many talents. The star left fans asking for an entire album when she shared a short video singing a gospel song.

Londie London sings in viral video

Londie London had the streets buzzing when she shared a video while singing. Although the singer has been roasted for her performances and her singing, fans felt she should start singing more gospel songs.

In the video, Londie said she was feeling so blessed while singing the song. Watch the video below:

Fans react to Londie London's video

Social media users were left in awe with Londie London's singing voice. Many urged the star to switch from Amapiano to gospel music.

@thabile469 said:

"Vula isonto mina ngzoshaya usgubhu ou."

@nomiddlename commented:

"you can still change to gospel 😍"

@KayiseZiqubu wrote:

"Angithi nama hairpiece syawathenga ne album singaythenga yaz."

@Life with Mihle ❤️‍🩹 said:

"Haibo Londie. Kulento ka Thixo ngaphakathi kuwe 🙏❤️😭😭"

What you need to know about Londie London

Londie London has become a household name in the South African entertainment industry. The mother of two wears several hats as a reality TV star, musician and businesswoman.

The star has also had her fair share of drama in her relationships. She made headlines when she hit rock bottom after parting ways with the father of her children. She admitted that she had to start all over again. Londie has also been rumoured to be dating several businessmen, including Mabonga, who trended after being shot in a Sandton club.

Although she fell from grace after her divorce, Londie London proved that she would rise again when she launched several brands, including her perfume and braids, which beat other competitors on the market.

