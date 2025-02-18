Mawhoo is preparing for a standout performance at the Secret Garden Festival on 1 March, sharing a rehearsal video that excited fans

The Gucci singer received praise for her dedication, with social media users admiring her vocals and stage presence

The festival's lineup includes top artists like Thuli Phongolo, DJ Maphorisa, Kelvin Momo, Mthandeni SK, and Focalistic

Briefly Award winner Mawhoo is getting ready to give her fans and followers a once-in-a-lifetime performance at the Secret Garden Festival. The star wowed fans with her recent post.

Mawhoo has shared a video of her rehearsal for the Secret Garden Festival. Image: @mawhoo

Mawhoo rehearses for Secret Garden Festival

Gucci singer Mawhoo thrives for perfection. The star, who has been praised for her unmatched beauty and electrical performances on social media, recently got her fans excited when she shared her rehearsal video on her page.

Taking to her Instagram page, the singer said the event was scheduled for 1 March, and tickets were coming soon. Read the post below:

"REHEARSALS ❤️ Getting ready for 1 March at the Secret Garden with Mawhoo in Midrand blue hills. I’m very excited for that day and the tickets are coming 💅🏽🔥😭💃💃💃💃🙏❤️"

Fans react to Mawhoo's rehearsal video

Social media users can't wait for Mawhoo's Secret Garden Festival performance. Many hailed the star for working on her craft.

@ladydu_sa said:

"I rehearsal entle so 😍😍😍😍 umuhle sis."

@gigi_lamayne commented:

"Everything about this is beautiful 😍❤️"

@ntandoyenkoosi wrote:

"Vocals mtasee 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 The original song doesn't make any justice. Wow 👏👏👏"

@gayboss__moshimane added:

"Wow you got a voice bbes 😭"

What you need to know about the Secret Garden Festival

The much-awaited Secret Garden Festival has an impressive lineup of some of the biggest musicians in Mzansi. A poster shared by Mawhoo on her page shows that heavyweights like Thuli Phongolo, DJ Maphorisa, Kelvin Momo, Mthandeni SK and Focalistic will be performing.

Mawhoo posted the star-studded line-up of her upcoming Secret Garden Festival. Image: @mawhoo

