A gorgeous photo of MaWhoo and Nkosazana Daughter together is making the rounds on social media

Social media users couldn't get over the ladies' striking beauty and voluptuous figures

Mzansi men were drooling at the bucket load trying to pick between who would make a better wife for them

The gents were crying over MaWhoo and Nkosazana Daughter. Images: nkosazana_daughter. mawhoo_.

Source: Instagram

Nkosazana Daughter and MaWhoo were serving body in one of their pictures, and the gents couldn't keep calm.

MaWhoo and Nkosazana Daughter pose in stunning photo

Two of the country's most sought-after vocalists, MaWhoo and Nkosazana Daughter, are topping social media trends after one of their pictures resurfaced.

The pair were snapped at Kabza De Small's symphonic orchestra and were dressed to the nines in some stunning pieces.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

While Gucci hitmaker, MaWhoo wore a black and gold gown with sequins, Nkosazana kept it cute with a MaXhosa by Laduma dress, both showing off their cleavage while posing side by side.

Nkosazana Daughter’s stunning photo with MaWhoo had Mzansi men raving. Image: nkosazana_daughter

Source: Instagram

Twitter (X) user Buhlenomuhle shared the ladies' picture:

Mzansi reacts to Nkosazana Daughter and MaWhoo's picture

The gents were breathing through pipes and couldn't decide who to choose between the two:

Lucky83225512 said:

"Nkosazana Daughter can have me any, but MaWhoo, yeah, we can spend the rest of our lives together. Yerrr, they're really fighting here."

NtandoL86665 sang:

"Oh, I love a Zulu girl!"

DSiendi wrote:

"My two crushes."

Donjon40925310 posted:

"The amount of chest in this picture can cause a divorce."

KhumaloKEG confessed:

"I can't even look them in the eyes."

PontshoPeterso2 sang:

"'Hee ke re matswele booo, matswele, matswele, matswele!'"

dibus999 added:

"My kinda ladies caramel and chocolate."

linda_catholic showed love to the ladies:

"Our best female musicians."

ThabaniThaddeus

"I'd take both of them."

South Africans uncover MaWhoo's alleged secret side hustle

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a revealing photo of MaWhoo and another woman said to have been taken when she was an adult entertainer.

While many netizens commented on her alleged former career, her fans defended her against the haters:

MzuraVanie wrote:

"Leave MaWhoo alone, this trended and passed already!"

Source: Briefly News