Lebo Keswa says she was not ready for the "lies" Cyril Ramaphosa would dish out

The podcaster shared a throwback picture of herself with the president and readied South Africans for more empty promises

Sadly, Mzansi seems over Lebo's humour and instead labelled her an attention-seeker

Lebo Keswa warned South Africans of more "lies" from Cyril Ramaphosa ahead of the SONA. Images: Lebo_PulumoM, CyrilRamaphosa

Lebo Keswa roasted Cyril Ramaphosa ahead of the State of the Nation Address, saying he would deliver nothing but lies and empty promises to fellow South Africans.

Lebo Keswa drags Cyril Ramaphosa

Ahead of the anticipated State of the Nation Address (SONA), Lebo Keswa shared her predictions of what to expect from the president's speech.

The outspoken podcaster joked about the president's alleged tendency to spread false hope, and along with a throwback picture of them together at a conference, Lebo warned South Africans to prepare for more empty promises:

"This was the last time he ever lied to me. Today, he’s once again going to lie to the whole country and make false promises."

Lebo Keswa said Cyril Ramaphosa would make more empty promises at the SONA. Image: Lebo_PulumoM

In the picture, Lebo wore an ANC-inspired blazer and appeared cheerful while sharing a laugh with the president.

However, it's clear the mood has changed after she recently called for the president's resignation and even added a "Ramaphosa must fall" hashtag to her Twitter (X) post:

Here's what Mzansi said about Lebo Keswa's post

Peeps jokingly compared the president to Lebo's ex-wife, Letoya Makhene, whom she accused of being a pathological liar:

Cedsilo05 said:

"Like your relationships. No consistency, just lies."

MorwaNurse asked:

"Between him and Latoya, who lied more to you?"

KKwaNtloana teased:

"Just like Latoya lied to you."

phothoma02 dragged Lebo:

"You've been lied to a lot in your life and still stayed, so leave the president alone."

Meanwhile, others labelled Lebo an "attention-seeker" and said she couldn't wait to post her picture with the president:

GaragaraNewTown said:

"You couldn't wait neh? You've been eager to post this picture with a caption."

Chris80109155 wrote:

"Attention seeker, yerr."

Dalugcoyo wasn't impressed:

"Ok, we see that you once took a photo with the president."

LebogangTl posted:

"You sure love attention."

