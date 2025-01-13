Lebo Keswa faced massive backlash on social media after claiming education leads to depression, bitterness, and unhappiness

Social media users criticised her post, emphasising the value of education in building sustainable success and fostering innovation

Critics urged Keswa to be cautious with her statements, as they could mislead her followers

Controversial media personality Lebo Keswa recently faced massive backlash after sharing her thoughts on education. Social media users accused Lelo Keswa of spreading misleading information.

Lebo Keswa's post about education got social media users talking. Image: @lebokeswa

Source: Instagram

Lebo Keswa's post lands her in hot water

Lebo Keswa sparked a heated debate about the importance of education with her recent post. The controversial media personality made headlines and trended on social media over her unfiltered rants about her ex-wife, Letoya Makhene, and her relationship with Sello Maake KaNcube's ex-wife, Pearl Mbewe. Keswa made damning allegations about her ex-wife on social media.

Taking to her X page, the star noted that education leads to depression, bitterness and unhappiness. Part of the post read:

"Education, Degrees, Honours and PHDs make you look good in society, but they mean NOTHING.. they represent depression, bitterness and unhappiness."

Fans disagree with Lebo Keswa

Social media users did not share the same sentiments as the media personality. Many said she should be careful with her posts, as they might mislead those who look up to her.

@MzamoDudula wrote:

"Dismissing education as ‘nothing’ is shortsighted. Wealth isn’t solely built in classrooms, but knowledge—formal or informal—is the foundation of sustainable success. Many without degrees thrive, but many with them innovate, lead, and build industries. The real distinction? Strategic thinking, adaptability, and execution. It’s not education vs. hustle—it’s knowing how to leverage both."

@SirBrayneZA commented:

"That’s a condescending perspective. The mistake you should avoid is assuming that accolades alone equate to success. Success isn’t built on education alone; it requires a combination of factors. At the same time, never underestimate the value of education ~ there are skills and knowledge you gain through education that are difficult to acquire otherwise. The individuals you’re referring to in your community may lack the innovative ideas necessary to make their qualifications work for them. Holding degrees while passively waiting for opportunities reflects a limited and counterproductive mindset."

