It looks like Pearl Mbewe is ready to go public about her relationship with Lebo Keswa after filing for divorce from Sello Maake kaNcube

The rumoured couple has shared several snaps fueling romance rumours, and their latest had netizens scratching their heads

Mzansi weighed in on the alleged relationship, with some claiming that it would end in tears

Pearl Mbewe and Lebo Keswa seemingly confirmed their relationship. Images: Pearl Mbewe

Source: Facebook

Haibo, are Pearl Mbewe and Lebo Keswa an item? That's what peeps think, and the jokes were flying.

Pearl Mbewe and Lebo Keswa allegedly make it official

Months after Pearl Mbewe and Sello Maake kaNcube called it quits, it appears that she has moved on.

Although she painted her relationship with Lebo Keswa as innocent, their photos on social media said something different, and peeps couldn't help but question the nature of their friendship.

In a new Facebook post, Pearl shared selfies with her pal along with a sweet caption:

"There comes a time when you find that one person! She is family!"

This comes after Lebo defended Pearl against the media and the alleged abuse she suffered from her ex-husband, saying she became her friend's safe haven.

Here's what Mzansi said about Lebo Keswa and Pearl Mbewe's friendship

Netizens are convinced that Sello was right about the pair's relationship, saying it was only a matter of time before another public meltdown from Lebo:

Sosofanta asked:

"Was Pearl not watching the same videos we were watching?"

AmuFloyd was stunned:

"Not so long ago Lebo invited Sello to her podcast, kanti she was holding a knife behind her back."

Makavelli_VII was ready:

"We'll be there when the podcast tours start. I know my goat Lebo."

darealestlebza posted:

"Lol, let's hope their exes were really the toxic ones."

Samuel Kgomongwe was shocked:

New lover? Oh, Ntate Sello was right all this time."

Poloko Polly Mosimane was suspicious:

"But the way Lebo looks at you? I'm suspicious about you two."

Mzansi questions Pearl Mbewe and Lebo Keswa's relationship

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a photo Pearl Mbewe shared of Lebo Keswa.

Mzansi had questions about the pair's relationship, suspecting they were more than just close friends.

Source: Briefly News