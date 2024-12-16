Lebo Keswa recently shared her two cents about Sello Maake kaNcube and Pearl Mbewe's marriage

The businesswoman defended Pearl and further raised her abuse allegations against Sello

Mzansi is stunned by the new developments, as many netizens continue to piece together what happened in the pair's marriage

Lebo Keswa says Pearl Mbewe moved in with her after her marriage to Sello Maake kaNcube took a dive. Images: Twitter/ Lebo_PulumoM, Instagram/ sellomkn

Source: UGC

Lebo Keswa finally reacted to the marital drama between Sello Maake kaNcube and Pearl Mbewe, alluding to the actor being abusive.

Lebo Keswa fires shots at Sello Maake kaNcube

As the marital drama between Pearl Mbewe and Sello Maake kaNcube continues, it appears that Pearl's good friend, Lebo Keswa, has something to say.

Lebo revealed more details about her friendship with Pearl, which she paints as one where she provided a safe haven for her friend.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Taking to Twitter (X), Lebo rubbished a report about the couple's marriage after Sello's attempt to get a protection order. She shared pictures of a battered and bruised Pearl, saying she moved in with her after suffering the abuse:

"@Solopearl left a long time ago, and in July, she moved in with me running for her life and was accused of sleeping with me."

Mzansi weighs in on Lebo Keswa's revelations

Netizens are stunned and can't believe how badly the couple's marriage turned out:

SteezeRare said:

"Every day, our celebrities are showing us just how much of a scam marriages are. Andizi."

Proudly012 wrote:

"That marriage had to end, no way. It reached this level."

enhlebheng95852 appreciated Lebo:

"You're a good person, Lebo."

Opulence31 was shattered:

"Geez, that scar! Was he dragging her on the floor?"

Meanwhile, others gave Lebo and Pearl a bombastic side eye, claiming that they were more than friends - something Sello suspected all along:

MabelaKgomotso asked:

"So you've been sleeping with each other for 5 months now?"

BhudaOcean said:

"Don't lie, you are sleeping with her. I saw the way you were holding her."

thatorula was confused:

"Why move in with you? Where's her family? Parents, siblings, uncles and aunts?"

Sello Maake kaNcube responds to HIV reports

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Sello Maake kaNcube's comments about having allegedly exposed his estranged wife to HIV.

Sello revealed that he would be pursuing legal action after having his status revealed publicly.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News