Mzansi gave Pearl Mbewe and Lebo Keswa's relationship a bombastic side eye

This was after Pearl posted pictures of Lebo and referred to her as "her woman," raising suspicion about their closeness

South Africa is curious about the ladies' relationship, with others convinced that Pearl's ex, Sello Maake kaNcube, was right all along

Mzansi is curious about Pearl Mbewe and Lebo Keswa's close friendship. Images: Facebook/ Pearl Mbewe, Twitter/ Lebo_PulumoM

Mzansi thinks there's something fishy going on between Pearl Mbewe and Lebo Keswa.

Pearl Mbewe shows love to Lebo Keswa

Pearl Mbewe and Lebo Keswa are the latest topic of discussion, and this time, it's not because of their high-profile divorces.

The pair seemingly established a friendship around the time Lebo and her ex-wife, Letoya Makhene, called it quits, and maintained the bond through Pearl's own marital drama.

However, many people, including Pearl's estranged ex-husband, Sello Maake kaNcube, suspected that the pair may have been more than friends; and Pearl's latest post raised more suspicions about their bond.

Taking to her Facebook page, Pearl shared photos of Lebo in a dress, provocatively lifting it while smiling at the camera:

"My woman!"

Here's what Mzansi said about Pearl Mbewe's post

Netizens were stunned and are growing suspicious of Pearl and Lebo's close relationship:

Princemuimbi claimed:

"Sello was right; these two were sleeping with each other behind his back."

Jonesboas said:

"Eish, mojolo destroyed her."

MekgoeP was in stitches:

"I don't know whether to laugh or cry; this is a movie."

joy_ripper threw shade at the couple:

"This is a lot. It's always those close to you who'll hit you with a brick."

SothoWoman posted:

"I just want to unsee what I just saw. Jesus, come down here; your kids have lost their way."

Lebo Keswa reacts to Maake kaNcube marital drama

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Lebo Keswa's comment about Sello Maake kaNcube and Pearl Mbewe's divorce.

Lebo seemingly confirmed the physical assault allegations, saying Pearl ran to her for support after being abused by her husband:

"She moved in with me after running for her life."

