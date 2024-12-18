Andile Mpisane and his wife, Tamia, recently celebrated three years of marriage

The couple has seemingly gone on a romantic getaway, and Mzansi couldn't help but gush at their love story

Meanwhile, others are still unconvinced by the couple's romance, claiming that it would end in tears

Andile and Tamia Mpisane went away to celebrate their third wedding anniversary. Image: andilempisane10

Source: Instagram

Lovebirds, Andile and Tamia Mpisane officially marked three years of marriage bliss.

Andile and Tamia celebrate wedding anniversary

Andile Mpisane and his gorgeous wife, Tamia, recently celebrated another year of marriage and appear to have gone on a romantic getaway.

The lovely couple recently completed their children's birthday calendar after celebrating their youngest, Shauwn "SJ" Mpisane's first birthday, and are finally ready to toast to their love story.

In an old interview, Tamia disclosed how she never liked her husband and would turn down his advances before he finally managed to sweep her off her feet - and the rest is history.

Their anniversary follows Tam-Tam's birthday celebration, and Andile took to his Instagram story to share a cosy photo on a boat with his wife. Musa Khawula re-shared the snap:

Mzansi reacts to Andile and Tamia's anniversary

Supporters congratulated the couple on the milestone in their marriage:

TumeloTiger1 was happy:

"Going strong! I love this for them so much."

CreamQua said:

"They look good together."

ChrisEcxel102 was impressed:

"Beautiful; couple goals."

Meanwhile, others threw shade at the couple, anticipating that the marriage would end in tears:

i_am_shumani claimed:

"I still can’t get over that this was a forced marriage."

therealxolo wrote:

"One of the marriages that surprised us. We thought she was there for money kanti no, she is in love."

karabeast24 said:

"We all know at some point they will divorce. We will be there, no matter what."

Andile and Tamia Mpisane hit the gym

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Andile and Tamia Mpisane hitting the gym together.

Netizens couldn't help but admire the couple's relationship and dedication to staying healthy:

Melusi_Mokone said:

"Getting healthier and committing to living a longer life together. Beautiful."

