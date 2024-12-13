Andile Mpisane celebrated his wife Tamia Mpisane's birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post, expressing gratitude for her love and calling her a true blessing

Tamia, recently trending after reports of her arrest, was showered with affection as fans joined Andile in sending birthday tributes

The couple's sweet display of love captivated social media, with fans praising Tamia as the queen and the one and only Mrs Mpisane

Andile Mpisane poured his heart out in a special tribute to his beautiful wife, Tamia Mpisane, on her special day. The media personality thanked Tamia for being the best.

Andile Mpisane penned a sweet message for Tamia's birthday. Image: @andilempisane10

Source: Instagram

Tamia Mpisane marked another trip around the sun, and her husband, Andile, went the extra mile to make her feel special. The KwaMaMkhize star recently charted social media trends following the reports of her arrest.

Andile headed to his Instagram page to share a sweet picture of him and Tamia kissing alongside a heartfelt caption. The father of four professed his undying love for his wife and expressed gratitude for her love. He wrote:

"Happy Birthday to my wife, the person who fills my life with laughter, excitement and endless love. I’m extremely grateful for you; you’re a true blessing and one in a million; I cherish every single moment we share and cannot wait for more years for us to grow together, my love. Here's to another year of love, adventures and you !❤️"

Fans celebrate Tamia Mpisane's birthday

Fans flooded Andile's timeline with heartwarming birthday tributes for his stunning wife. Birthdays are big in the Mkhize-Mpisane household. The family's matriarch, Shawn Mkhize, also loves celebrating her family members, especially granddaughters' birthdays. She turned heads when she wore matching Gucci outfits with Coco on her birthday in July.

@blckvreka_ said:

"Happy birthday to the queen 🙌🙌🔥🔥Mrs Mpisane."

@olu_yemisi commented:

"Happy Birthday to the beautiful Mrs Mpisane ❤️"

naty_tee added:

"Wife and Husband of Africa 🌍😍😍😍😍😍 @tamia_mpisane."

@_ayandazungu commented:

"Happy birthday tamia my love enjoy your day sis❤️😍"

Tamia and Andile Mpisane hit the gym together

