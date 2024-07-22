Football club owner Shauwn Mkhize celebrates her granddaughter, Coco, birthday on Sunday

The South African socialite posted a picture of her and Coco in matching Gucci outfits on Instagram

Several fans of the reality tv star joined the celebration as they wished her beautiful granddaughter happy birthday

Royal AM president Shauwn Mkhize has taken to social media to celebrate one of her granddaughters' birthdays.

The Reality TV star is still big on celebrating her family despite the recent issues she's been facing.

Royal AM owner Shauwn Mkhize Celebrates her granddaughter's birthday on Sunday, July 21, 2024. Photo: kwa_mammkhize.

Shauwn Mkhize celebrates granddaughter's birthday

Mkhize took to her Instagram page to celebrate Andile Mpisane's daughter Coco's birthday on Sunday, July 21.

The Royal AM owner posted pictures of herself and Coco, who clocked three, in matching Gucci outfits with a wonderful message as the caption.

She wrote:

"Happy 3rd Birthday to my precious Coco! Your sparkle and wisdom shine through with each passing day. You have a unique spirit that fills my heart with love and laughter. Your curiosity and determination remind me of how special you truly are. Your adventurous spirit, kindness, and infectious giggles make the world a better place. Happy Birthday, sweet angel! You are loved beyond measure!"

Netizens react to Shauwn's pictures with Coco

Fans joined the celebration as they wished Shauwn's beautiful granddaughter happy birthday, and some believe she resembles her daughter, Sbahle Mpisane.

noluthando_masuku wrote:

"Happy birthday baby Coco"

nondumiso.mbongwa said:

"She looks like Aunty Sbahle so much."

thokomtswene reacted:

"Love the way you love your grandkids. We see and appreciate you. Ma"

busim84 commented:

"She looks like Sbahle, happy birthday Nana"

fundi_tonisi said:

"CocoMelon is Dabs Sbahle's copy Gosh‍♀️, Happiest Birthday Glammy's Princess."

vuyi28 replied:

"Happy Birthday to the princess. She's a split image of Sbahle."

Lynah.s wrote:

"Matching with her grannyHappy birthday to her. I love how you treat your grandkids with same love, mama❤"

