The South African famous couple Tamia and Andile Mpisane recently hit the gym together

The video of the two reality TV stars training together at the gym was posted by the controversial Musa Khawula on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to seeing them together at the gym

Tamia and Andile Mpisane train together. Image: tamia_mpisane

Source: Instagram

The South African favourite couple Tamia and Andile Mpisane have again made headlines on social media.

Tamia and Andile Mpisane hit the gym together

Mzansi's top reality TV couple, Andile and Tamia Mpisane, became the talk of the town earlier on social media after they celebrated their daughter's birthday.

The two stars were recently spotted hitting the gym together and getting on their intensive training. The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted the video on social media on his Twitter (X) page.

He captioned the clip:

"Andile Mpisane working out with his wife Tamia Mpisane."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the couple's video

Shortly after the video was shared on social media, many netizens reacted to seeing the couple working out together at the gym. See some of the comments below:

@Melusi_Mokone commented:

"Getting healthier to living a longer life together. Beautiful."

@reaschwarz wrote:

"She brings out the good in him."

@GyNieo1 responded:

"He won here...if he fumble yi slima. This hun is beautiful without even trying to make herself look beautiful."

@BanelelN said:

"Shem he looks good unana we can’t hate."

@MazakaThePriest replied:

"This boy is disciplined, I would never find time for this with all the money in the bank."

@_MJizzle commented:

"Next year I'm taking my fitness seriously."

@Bracken_132 questioned:

"Hawu, you telling me with all that money he doesn't have a private gym, kwakhe?"

