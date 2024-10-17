Soccer star Andile Mpisane and his wife Tamia Mpisane threw a lavish birthday party for their daughter

Their secondborn baby was named after her grandmother Shauwn Mpisane and she recently turned one

Mzansi showed the couple love, and they congratulated them for raising such a beautiful family

Royal AM chairman Andile Mpisane and his beautiful wife Tamia Mpisane pulled out all the stops to give their daughter Shauwn Mpisane Junior a wonderful first birthday.

Andile and Tamia Mpisane celebrate Shauwn Junior's 1st birthday. Image: @andilempisane10

Source: Instagram

A look at Shauwn Mpisane Jr's birthday party

The soccer player Andile Mpisane and his wife Tamia Mpisane hosted a pink Princess/ballerina-themed birthday party for Shauwn Junior Mpisane. They went all out with their live ballerina dancers at the event.

Their daughter is named after her grandmother, Shauwn Mpisane, and she recently turned one. Andile penned a heartfelt note to his fourth bundle of joy.

"Happy First Birthday to my beautiful dearest daughter SJ❤️," Mpisane wrote.

He gushed over his daughter, saying she always makes him smile, and he further expressed his love and admiration for her.

"There is still a beautiful journey ahead for you and a lot for you to discover along the way, but dad will be there with you for all those little steps and magical moments.Thank you for pouring so much joy into my life,I pray god will continue to guide and bless you with more life and more love my angel; Daddy Loves you so much.."

@MusaKhawula shared the video on X:

All about Andile Mpisane's kids

Andile Mpisane is a father of four. He has two older children with his former girlfriend, Sithelo Shozi, named Baby Flo and Coco Mpisane.

He has two more children with his wife, Tamia Mpisane: Miaandy Mpisane and Shauwn Junior Mpisane.

