Football star Siphiwe Tshabalala surprised Mzansi and melted the hearts of many after he shared a sweet picture of his grandfather.

Siphiwe Tshabalala showcased a heartwarming photo of him and his grandfather. Image: Anadolu/Getty Images and Siphiwe Tshabalala/Instagram

Siphiwe Tshabalala shares a sweet pic of granddad

The Bafana Bafana legend took to his Facebook account, where he gave viewers a glimpse into his relationship with his grandfather. The midfielder uploaded a picture of him and granddad conversing with one another, all dressed in black suits.

While taking to his caption, the 40-year-old said the following:

"My grandfather. The real Tshabalala. Dankie Swai. Akesithi Mshengu!"

Many were amazed to see the football player's grandfather, and some noted how blessed he was to have him still around. The post captured the attention of many, clocking loads of likes, comments and shares.

Take a look at Siphiwe and his granddad below:

SA is in awe of Siphiwe Tshabalala and his grandfather moment

Mzansi netizens loved the heartwarming moment between the football legend as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts.

S'fundo Khathide WakaMbatha said:

"You are so blessed to still have madala! The wisdom and advice from madalas are exceptional!"

Sheila Moeng added:

"Real wealth is in their advice; blessed is you, bro, for having him around."

Lebo Lebza wrote:

"God blessed your family."

Mphoza Fela expressed:

"You are blessed, my king."

Henry Dolamo commented:

"The greatest king, Tshabalala. May Almighty bless him. Happy that he witnessed the great the 2010 great goal."

Briefly News previously reported that Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala, the wife of Bafana Bafana legend Siphiwe Tshabalala, shared a heartwarming video of the couple dancing together to celebrate her husband's 40th birthday.

In the video, Shaba shows off his dance moves with his wife, much to the delight of their off-screen audience. It is not the first time Shaba's dance moves went viral after French footballer Antoine Griezmann copied the Bafana legend's iconic 2010 World Cup goal celebration.

