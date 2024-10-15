Steve Komphela's daughter was serving rich kid goals when she posed beside a stunning BMW

Nombuyiselo had netizens raving over the multi-million-rand whip and her gorgeous pictures

Mzansi showed love to Noms and couldn't get enough of her breath-taking ride

Steve Komphela’s daughter, Nombuyiselo, flaunted his multi-million-rand BMW. Images: komphelasteve, noms.komphela

Steve Komphela's daughter recently showed netizens the fruits of her parents' labour after flaunting a multi-million-rand BMW.

Steve Komphela's daughter breaks the internet

It appears that Mzansi has unearthed a new era of rich kids and they're casually showing off their wealth, or should we say their parents'? Perhaps the cast of Born Into Fame might have a worthy contender.

Steve Komphela's daughter, Nombuyiselo, is topping social media trends after flaunting what may be her or her parents' white BMW valued at over R1.2M.

Taking to her Instagram page, the 21-year-old posed beside the car in a stunning black dress and had netizens buzzing as she casually served rich kid vibes:

"Buzz."

This wouldn't be the first time Mzansi got to see what's inside the Mamelodi Sundowns coach's garage after he dropped jaws in his sleek Lamborghini.

Mzansi raves over Nombuyiselo's photos

Netizens are gagging at Nombuyiselo's pictures and, of course, the stunning car.

Previously, Briefly News took a deep dive into Steve Komphela's life, where fans got to learn more about the famed Masandawana coach and his family:

lathi_kodwa said:

"What a fine babe."

alitalia_muimui hyped Nombuyiselo up:

"And that's on period, Mammie!"

melaanylihahe wrote:

"Speechless."

we.popping_bubbles posted:

"I’m in love."

trueherica was stunned:

"Oh my God!"

