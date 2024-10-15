Steve Komphela’s Daughter Nombuyiselo Serves Rich Kid Goals and Flaunts Stunning R1.2M BMW
- Steve Komphela's daughter was serving rich kid goals when she posed beside a stunning BMW
- Nombuyiselo had netizens raving over the multi-million-rand whip and her gorgeous pictures
- Mzansi showed love to Noms and couldn't get enough of her breath-taking ride
Steve Komphela's daughter recently showed netizens the fruits of her parents' labour after flaunting a multi-million-rand BMW.
Steve Komphela's daughter breaks the internet
It appears that Mzansi has unearthed a new era of rich kids and they're casually showing off their wealth, or should we say their parents'? Perhaps the cast of Born Into Fame might have a worthy contender.
Steve Komphela's daughter, Nombuyiselo, is topping social media trends after flaunting what may be her or her parents' white BMW valued at over R1.2M.
Taking to her Instagram page, the 21-year-old posed beside the car in a stunning black dress and had netizens buzzing as she casually served rich kid vibes:
"Buzz."
This wouldn't be the first time Mzansi got to see what's inside the Mamelodi Sundowns coach's garage after he dropped jaws in his sleek Lamborghini.
Mzansi raves over Nombuyiselo's photos
Netizens are gagging at Nombuyiselo's pictures and, of course, the stunning car.
Previously, Briefly News took a deep dive into Steve Komphela's life, where fans got to learn more about the famed Masandawana coach and his family:
lathi_kodwa said:
"What a fine babe."
alitalia_muimui hyped Nombuyiselo up:
"And that's on period, Mammie!"
melaanylihahe wrote:
"Speechless."
we.popping_bubbles posted:
"I’m in love."
trueherica was stunned:
"Oh my God!"
King Monada guards new car
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to King Monada sleeping outside in an attempt to watch over his new Ford Raptor.
The Ska Bhora Moreki hitmaker had netizens in stitches at some of the hilarious gimmicks he did to protect his car, going as far as patrolling next to it to keep the criminals away:
Xitsundzuxo_ said:
"I understand him; you can't just buy such a big car and relax."
