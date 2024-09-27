Mamelodi Sundowns coach Steve Komphela went viral after a video of him chatting with Johannesburg traffic cops in his R3 million Lamborghini Spyder

The JMPD officers appeared starstruck, asking for motivation, while social media users criticised them for not issuing fines for Komphela's lack of a seatbelt

Many praised Komphela's motivational words but noted the officers’ failure to enforce traffic rules

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Steve Komphela's name popped up on social media after a video of his Lamborghini went viral. The clip shows Komphela having a chat with some Johannesburg traffic cops.

A video of Mamelodi Sundowns coach Steve Komphela's Lamborghini Spyder is trending. Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images and Duif du Toit/Gallo Images

Steve Komphela's R3 million sports car goes viral

Sundowns coach Steve Komphela left Mzansi social media users green with envy when a video of his Lamborghini Sypder, estimated to cost R3 million, went viral online.

The clip, shared on the microblogging platform X by MDN News, shows the former head coach of the Moroka Swallows, Kaizer Chiefs, and Golden Arrows chatting to JMPD officers. The officers asked the coach for motivation, and he said:

"Motivation is inside. The fire is inside. If you don't take the fire from inside, it will never come to you because somebody else's fire might be too hot for you. So, you must generate your own fire because motivation comes from within.

Mzansi responds to Steve Komphela's video

Social media users noted that the JMPD officers were star truck after meeting the star instead of doing their jobs. Many said they wanted money for a "cold drink."

@StHonorable commented:

"He's such a good motivator. He must be given more platform to motivator the unmotivated people."

@KingNema_Jnr said:

"Price of cold drink will increase."

@RNaidoo wrote:

"Someone please tell coach to wear his seatbelt. SA roads are a nightmare with dodgy driver’s."

@Cliviniho14 added:

"Why wasn't he given a fine for not wearing a seatbelt but we get."

@cadafia_king commented:

"First of all, he didn't put on his safety belt, and he never stopped on a red robot, so these traffic policemen did not do their job. They need to apply the law to any citizens; that's what they should do."

