Mamelodi Sundowns star Mothobi Mvala flaunted his new Mercedes Benz on social media, celebrating his success at age 30

A video of Mvala and his car was shared on X, with the player reflecting on his journey

Mixed reactions followed, with some fans congratulating him and others discussing the need for financial planning for athletes

Mamelodi Sundowns player Mothobi Mvala copped a brand-new Mercedes Benz. The star shared a video of his whip on social media.

Mamelodi Sundowns star Mothobi Mvala showed off his new Mercedes Benz V-Class. Image: @mothobimwala14

Sundowns star flaunts his new car

Congratulations are in order for 30-year-old Mamelodi Sundowns star Mothobi Mvala, who recently purchased a brand new car. The soccer star is among the many celebs who bought new cars recently.

A video of an ecstatic Mvala showing off his new wheels was shared on X, formerly Twitter, on a page with the handle @SAFootClassics. The star wrote that people don't know how he started or how far he has come from. The post's caption read:

"🫶🏾Sundowns’ 30-year-old star Mothobi Mvala gets a new ride."

Mzansi reacts to Mothobi Mvala's new car

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the star's whip. Some congratulated him, while others spoke about the need for athletes and other celebrities to have retirement plans to avoid begging for donations in the future.

@Benzo_Ndlovu said:

"AFL money is very long. Boys are well taken care of."

@BabonkeL asked:

"Where do Sundowns players get so much money?"

@mo_salah72346 wrote:

"Sundowns players made lot of money from the previous season with bafana bafana bonuses and AFL winning bonuses so it makes sense for them buy luxury cars."

@JustTrish_23 added:

"Serious flexing, one would think it's a promo."

@ND_Moche said:

"That Sundowns money is looking Very Classy, 😉 spotted 2 players with the new V Class, hmmm😌😌🥹"

Sundowns stars dominate top awards list

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that four Mamelodi Sundowns stars have been named nominees for the South African Football Journalist Association (SAFJA) Footballer of the Season.

Orlando Pirates star Patrick Maswanganyi is the only player not from Masandawana on the SAFJA list, which includes Ronwen Williams, Lucas Ribeiro, Teboho Mokoena, and Iqraam Rayners.

