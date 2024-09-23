Teboho Mokoena has reportedly splurged on a brand-new Mercedes-Benz V-Class worth R2.8M

The Bafana Bafana player was captured in new snaps posing next to his rumoured new toy, and fans are happy for him

Meanwhile, others threw shade at the footballer, saying he needed to use his money wisely

Teboho Moekena is rumoured to have bought a Mercedes-Benz V-Class. Images: mokoena_28

Rumour has it that Teboho Mokoena is the owner of a new cherry-red Mercedes-Benz V-Class.

Teboho Mokoena splurges on new Merc

Bafana Bafana star, Teboho Mokoena, appears to be enjoying the fruits of his labour and is making all the right moves, in and out of the field.

Having been spotted with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president, Julius Malema, the soccer star is rumoured to be cruising in style after recently buying himself some new wheels.

In a post by Football with Ty, the netizen shared several photos of Teboho in and beside what's rumoured to be his new Mercedes-Benz V-Class.

The Mamelodi Sundowns star boy was all smiles as he bowed in response to what may have been compliments on his new purchase.

The car is valued at over R2.8M and sported no licence plate, meaning that it was fresh from the dealership as Teboho adds it to his growing fleet of cars:

Mzansi weighs in on Teboho Mokoena's new car

Netizens were impressed by Teboho's ride and congratulated him:

Thabo Motsoeneng showed love to Teboho:

"Congratulations, Tebza! You worked so hard, and you deserve it."

Papa-Amo Chester Rakhomo said:

"Proud of you, homeboy; stay blessed!"

Sekope Riba was impressed:

"The best players deserve the best rides. Congrats, Teboho Mokoena, on the V-Class!"

Hendrik Bogosi wrote:

"Congratulations, Teboho, you deserve it."

Meanwhile, others threw shade at the star for buying a multi-million-rand car and pointed out the growing trend of struggling local retired footballers:

Xikombiso Evander said:

"I hope he purchased it cash, and hopefully, the house is fully paid. It really breaks our hearts as football lovers experiencing the downfalls of our stars after retirement."

Adziambei Madzunye wrote:

"I hope he is not renting an apartment, but he buys expensive cars instead of a house."

Karabo Maripane threw shade at Teboho:

"Let's hope we won't donate for him in the next five years."

Biggy Biggy posted:

"I just hope you are saving money; we don't want to hear stories when you retire from football."

