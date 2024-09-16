Inno Morolong Buys New Mercedes-Benz and Sparks Mixed Reactions: “What’s Her Claim to Fame”
- Inno Morolong recently splurged on some brand-new wheels and showed them off
- The controversial media personality flaunted her Mercedes-Benz and had social media buzzing
- While some fans congratulated her, others questioned how Inno could have acquired the luxury vehicle
Inno Morolong is cruising nicely after buying herself a new Mercedes-Benz; the girls are up!
Inno Morolong shows off new car
Controversial media personality, Inno Morolong, is back on social media trends and this time, it's with good news.
Having recently been involved in an online feud with socialite, Babalwa Mneno, it seems Inno channelled her energy on getting the bag and recently splurged on some fancy wheels.
Taking to her Instagram page, she shared photos posing beside her stunning Mercedes-Benz and said she was ready to secure more wins:
"God did! Driving into the future with this beauty. I’m coming for everything they said I couldn’t have."
Mzansi reacts to Inno Morolong's new car
Fans showed love and congratulated Inno on her gorgeous new wheels:
dr_maweni said:
"Congratulations! Yes, love!"
evamodika showed love to Inno:
"Oh, my baby, congratulations! What a surprise; no wonder you're always so busy the whole day."
therealbrinnette wrote:
"Baby, what? I am so proud of you!"
plexieym was impressed:
"Hard-working girls worldwide."
Meanwhile, it appears that some are still curious to know where the budding boxer got the money for her car:
bad_option88 asked:
"Where does she work?"
Mnomiya031 threw shade at Inno:
"Jollifina, she must thank her blessers."
michellemalaba_ was curious:
"What’s her claim to fame?"
SegopotjeNkadi3 claimed:
"Bought the car with proceeds from drugs, money laundering and pimping from jollof."
