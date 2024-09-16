Inno Morolong recently splurged on some brand-new wheels and showed them off

The controversial media personality flaunted her Mercedes-Benz and had social media buzzing

While some fans congratulated her, others questioned how Inno could have acquired the luxury vehicle

Inno Morolong showed off her stunning new car. Images: innomorolong

Source: Instagram

Inno Morolong is cruising nicely after buying herself a new Mercedes-Benz; the girls are up!

Inno Morolong shows off new car

Controversial media personality, Inno Morolong, is back on social media trends and this time, it's with good news.

Having recently been involved in an online feud with socialite, Babalwa Mneno, it seems Inno channelled her energy on getting the bag and recently splurged on some fancy wheels.

Taking to her Instagram page, she shared photos posing beside her stunning Mercedes-Benz and said she was ready to secure more wins:

"God did! Driving into the future with this beauty. I’m coming for everything they said I couldn’t have."

Mzansi reacts to Inno Morolong's new car

Fans showed love and congratulated Inno on her gorgeous new wheels:

dr_maweni said:

"Congratulations! Yes, love!"

evamodika showed love to Inno:

"Oh, my baby, congratulations! What a surprise; no wonder you're always so busy the whole day."

therealbrinnette wrote:

"Baby, what? I am so proud of you!"

plexieym was impressed:

"Hard-working girls worldwide."

Meanwhile, it appears that some are still curious to know where the budding boxer got the money for her car:

bad_option88 asked:

"Where does she work?"

Mnomiya031 threw shade at Inno:

"Jollifina, she must thank her blessers."

michellemalaba_ was curious:

"What’s her claim to fame?"

SegopotjeNkadi3 claimed:

"Bought the car with proceeds from drugs, money laundering and pimping from jollof."

Sam Deep shows off new car

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Sam Deep's new car, the ever-so-popular VW Polo GTI.

While many fans congratulated the Amapiano sensation on his new wheels, others bashed him for potentially putting his life on the line with such a high-risk car:

ombre2ombre said:

"All of them buy this car and die because of it. If it's not hijacking, it's speed. Why do these guys love this car?"

