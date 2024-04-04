Inno Morolong is set to take part in a celebrity boxing match and shared some details about her tournament

The reality TV star says she's training for her match against Elton Jantjies' ex-girlfriend, Ashleigh Ogle, but Mzansi isn't buying it

Another match set to take place is between Skeem Saam actor, Pholoso Mahlala and Phumlani Njilo

Inno Morolong is set to take part in a celeb boxing match against Ashleigh Ogle. Images: innomorolong_.

Inno Morolong opened up about the preparation for her upcoming boxing match. The media personality is set to go head-to-head with Elton Jantjies' ex-girlfriend, Ashleigh Ogle.

Inno Morolong readies for boxing match

Controversial reality TV personality, Inno Morolong is set to participate in an anticipated celebrity boxing match on 21 April 2024.

The gossipmonger will go against Ashleigh Ogle, known for dating several public figures, including former Springboks player Elton Jantjies and Da L.E.S.

Inno said she is preparing for the match and has some possible opponents she wouldn't mind fighting. This after being accused of assaulting a woman in a nightclub:

"I will be training for this; I've come prepared. I'm not afraid at all. There are many people I wouldn't mind fighting because some are so disrespectful."

"What happens if I lose? We'll never know because I'm not a loser. But winning would mean a lot to me, and my hard work would have paid off. And, of course, I'm gonna enjoy the money!"

Inno Morolong opened up about her boxing match against Ashleigh Ogle.

Phumlani Njilo, brother of Faith Nketsi's ex-husband, Nzizo Njilo, is also set to take part in the celebrity boxing matches.

The businessman previously fought Big Zulu and has now set his sights on Skeem Saam actor and Somizi Mhlongo's alleged ex, Pholoso Mahlala:

Mahlala revealed that he is an experienced stuntman and looks forward to the match:

"I do a lot of stunts, I do a lot of gun-handling, I'm going to win. I've been going on his Instagram, I'll use my skills and try to get it right. I want to have fun and give someone a blue eye. If I win, I'll go in and quit acting."

Njilo, on the other hand, has already studied his opponents' strengths:

"Being a stunt person, he is athletic and can move around, but he's not a boxer. There's a science behind boxing, and I will show people how it works by knocking him out."

Phumlani Njilo plans to use Pholoso Mahlala's stunt experience against him in the ring.

Mzansi weighs in on Inno Morolong's boxing match

Netizens aren't convinced that Inno and Ash's match is legit, but look forward to seeing how it goes:

UrbanStreetZA was suspicious:

"Something is off about this."

Ankel_Masanza asked:

"Celebs?? Who are these people?"

___QueenBigB joked:

"Battle of the plastics."

yuan_yum threw shade:

"BBLs are going to explode."

Zodwa Wabantu gets booty lift ahead of boxing match

