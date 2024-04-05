Pholoso Mohlala and Phumlani Njilo will headline the Studex Celebrity Boxing event in Durban from 15 to 21 April, hosted by Tumelo Ramaphosa

Njilo, known for defeating Big Zulu, is confident in his boxing skills and aims to knock out Mohlala who remains unfazed by his opponent's previous victory

The event aims for global exposure and inclusivity, featuring over 200 boxers worldwide, with a focus on promoting women in combat sports and tackling societal issues

It will be lit at the International Convention Centre in Durban from April 15-21 as popular actor Pholoso Mohlala and Phumlani Njilo are going to battle it out in the inaugural Studex Celebrity Boxing hosted by President Ramaphosa's son Tumelo.

‘Skeem Saam’ actor Pholoso Mohlala is set to fight Phumlani Njilo in a Celebrity Boxing Match. Image:@njilo007 and @pholoso_mohlala

Source: Instagram

Pholoso Mohlala and Phumlani Njilo to face off in a boxing match

The highly anticipated Studex Celebrity Boxing event taking place later this month is definitely going to be the talk of the town. The event hosted by businessman Tumelo Ramaphosa will see Skeem Saam star Pholoso Mohlala fight Phumlani Njilo.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Ramaphosa said the main aim of the event is to raise awareness about combat sports and also tackle some of the day-to-day issues like GBV.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"It would be wonderful for us to host our first celebrity boxing match which will be online paper view, the first of its kind. We have global exposure. And this will be more about inclusion. We have female fighters, we are addressing gender-based violence and promoting women in combat sport. This is more relatable, that's why boxing has grown so much."

Who are Pholoso Mohlala and Phumlani Njilo?

Some people are wondering who the two people set to fight each other are. Phumlani Njilo is the boxing champion who defeated Big Zulu in a match that made headlines and charted social media trends. Speaking at the heated face-off soon after signing the contract, Njilo said he is ready to show Mohlala what he can do.

Meanwhile, Pholoso Mohlala is adamant that he is not Big Zulu and is not moved by his opponent's famous victory against the rapper. He said he would be ready to take him on in the next few days.

5 Interesting facts about Cyril Ramaphosa's son Tumelo Ramaphosa

Briefly News previously reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa's son Tumelo Ramaphosa has been in the media a lot lately, thanks to his association with RHOD star Nonku Williams.

The eligible Tumelo Ramaphosa sparked Mzansi's interest after allegations that he was dating reality TV star and business mogul Nonku Williams. The two were photographed having a cosy dinner, sending the rumour mill spinning.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News