South African rapper Big Zulu was in a boxing match where he faced off against Phumlani Njilo

Big Zulu's latest fight gained him much criticism from boxing enthusiasts who had a lot to say about the match

Viewers gave them two sins about the boxing match and how Big Zulu held up against Phumlani Njilo

Big Zulu is continuing his boxing career. The musician was meant to face Cassper Nyovest but has been in other boxing matches.

Big Zulu and Phumlani Njilo fought in a boxing match, and people were amazed by the results.

Source: Twitter

Big Zulu recently fought Phumlani Njilo. The results of the boxing match had tongues wagging on social media.

Big Zulu squares up against Phumlani Njilo

A video by @Advobarryroux shows Big Zulu fighting Njilo went viral. The rapper lost the match after several rounds. Watch the video below:

SA discusses Big Zulu's fighting skills

Online users were brutally honest about Big Zulu's performance in the boxing match. Netizens cracked jokes that he lost to a smaller opponent.

@AkanimiltonM said:

"Nkabi just big for nothing."

@Kyalo_Mule commented:

"It's not the size of the dog but the size of fight in the dog."

@KingNema_Jnr wrote:

"Big Zulu reduced to small Zulu."

@gentlebjgiant added:

"Boxing is not by height or how big you are. It’s about technique."

@REALSAVAGE2030 exclaimed:

"Big Zulu is not the guy I thought he was."

