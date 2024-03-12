Tumelo Ramaphosa has been in the media spotlight due to his association with Nonku Williams, sparking interest in his personal and professional life

He owns the high-end butchery StudEx, supplies top restaurants and hotels with quality meat, and is reportedly in a serious relationship

Ramaphosa is also known for his love of tattoos, having allegedly inked a tribute to his mother Tshego, and he has pursued education at prestigious institutions like St Stithians School and Hult International Business School

President Cyril Ramaphosa's son Tumelo Ramaphosa has been in the media a lot lately, thanks to his association with The Real Housewives of Durban star Nonku Williams.

Here are some interesting facts about President Ramaphosa's son Tumelo. Image: @ramaphosatumelo

Fans itching to know more about Tumelo Ramaphosa

Tumelo Ramaphosa sparked Mzansi's interest after allegations that he was dating reality TV star and business mogul Nonku Williams. The two were photographed having a cosy dinner sending the rumourmill spinning.

Although it was confirmed that Tumelo and Nonku were business partners, fans still want more tea about the President's youngest son with his second wife Tshego.

1. Tumelo Ramaphosa owns a high-end butchery

According to The South African, Tumelo is an acclaimed businessman who owns one of the high-end butcheries StudEx, which supplies the best quality meat to top restaurants and hotels across the country.

2. A look at Tumelo Ramaphosa's dating life

Tumelo Ramaphosa's love life hit the spotlight following the rumours that he was in a relationship with the RHOD star Nonku Williams. The claims started when a picture from their cosy dinner date went viral online.

Several reports on social media rubbished the claims. Those close to the businessman revealed that he is in a serious relationship with marketing guru and influencer Kelebogile Shomang.

3. Tumelo Ramaphosa's tattoos

Just like many South Africans, Tumelo Ramaphosa is a fan of body art. The President's youngest son allegedly has a tattoo of his mother Tshego on his chest - sweet right?

4. Where did Tumelo Ramaphosa study?

Tumelo Ramaphosa allegedly attended one of the best private schools in Mzansi. Per the report, Ramaphosa studied at the prestigious St Stithians School in Johannesburg before travelling abroad for a Master of Sciences at the Hult International Business School.

5. Tumelo Ramaphosa is a Cryptoprenure

The businessman added that he is a Cryptoprenure on his Instagram bio. He has also posted several posts about Cryptocurrency on his page.

