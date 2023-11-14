Jacob Zuma's son, Duduzane Zuma, rubbed shoulders with RHOD stars Jojo Robinson and Nonku Williams

A clip shared on Instagram showed Duduzane and the two reality TV stars mingling and having a conversation with each other

Nonku Williams also shared pictures of her and Duduzane Zuma at an unknown private gathering

Real Housewives Of Durban (RHOD) stars and BFFs Jojo Robinson and Nonku Williams were spotted in the same circle as the former president's son, Duduzane Zuma.

Duduzane Zuma hangs out with Jojo Robinson and Nonku Williams

After trending on social media following their announcement that they support Duduzane Zuma in the 2024 Presidential elections, Jojo Robinson and Nonku Williams were seen rubbing shoulders with Jacob Zuma's son, Duduzane Zuma.

A video posted on Instagram by one of Duduzane's associates shows the three having a good time and conversating between them and captioned it:

"@duduzanezuma22 @nonku_williams @mrs.jojo.robinson @calvenrobinson good people and good vibes."

Watch the video below:

Nonku Williams takes snaps with Duduzane Zuma

In another post, reality TV star Nonku Williams shared pictures of her and Duduzane Zuma at a private gathering with the former president's son's associates.

Nonku posted the pictures on her Instagram page and captioned them:

"Cowgirl vibes."

View the beautiful pictures below:

Nonku Williams and Jojo Robinson pledge support for Duduzane Zuma

Many celebrities shy away from politics and politics because they fear it might affect their brands.

Reality television stars Nonku Williams and Jojo Robinson made it clear that they will be voting for former President Jacob Zuma's son, Duduzane Zuma. Speaking in a video shared on their respective Instagram pages, The Real Housewives of Durban stars, affectionately known as JOKU, said they are supporting Duduzane Zuma because he has Mzansi at heart.

Duduzane Zuma break dances to Mnike in TikTok video

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that a video of Duduzane Zuma on TikTok went viral. The video showed the presidential hopeful having fun with the Tyler ICU song.

Many people enjoyed what they saw, as the video received over 49,000 likes. There were 1,000 comments from people discussing the caption that came with the clip.

