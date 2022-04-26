Pearl Modiadie has shut down the Andile Ncube dating rumours following media reports about the two media personality's cosy date

It was reported that the actress and the sports presenter were spotted kissing and cuddling while out on date at a restaurant last month

Social media users criticised the stunner's statement because it did not address the kissing and cuddling allegations and many people were only interested in knowing if they really kissed or not

Pearl Modiadie has denied that she's dating Andile Ncube. The stunner took to social media on Monday night and dropped a statement denying the rumours.

City Press had reported that the two TV stars were spotted cuddling and kissing at a restaurant in Morningside. The actress denied that she's in a relationship with the "said party".

She further shared that she's in a private relationship with her "partner", reports TshisaLIVE. The former Metro FM presenter did not mention her partner's name in the statement she posted on Twitter.

Pearl Modiadie also did not address the rumours that they were kissing and cuddling. Many peeps took to her timeline to ask her about the kisses and cuddles.

@boooradley commented:

"The article headline never mentioned a relationship, it mentions cuddles and kisses... You didn't address that part."

@WendyMaya13 asked:

"But did you kiss or not?"

@Mzwakhee_ commented:

"You're not in a relationship with the said party but you are in a relationship with your partner? What if your partner is the said party?"

@mrwetyana_zola wrote:

"To be honest, I don't see a reason why y'all have to explain yourselves to the public. It's your life and choice at the end of the day."

@_Itumeleng_K said:

"As a public figure it is not that simple because such stories have an impact on her reputation. For you and I nobody really cares. For her, it's different because this will always follow her in boardrooms and affect her livelihood."

@Sir_Louis1 added:

"Haaa! your statement is flawed, you're not denying that the two of you were kissing. Interesting."

Andile Ncube and Pearl Modiadie spark dating rumours after cosy date

In related news, Briefly News reported that Young, Famous and African star Andile Ncube was apparently spotted kissing and cuddling with radio personality Pearl Modiadie.

The two stars allegedly ignited romance rumours after their cosy date at Tashas restaurant in Morningside last month, City Press reports. A source close to the publication shared that Andile and Pearl are still getting to know each other.

According to The South African, staff members at the restaurant said Andile and Pearl could not keep their hands off each other. The two stars were reportedly kissing and cuddling during the date.

