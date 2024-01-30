Elton Jantjies' ex-girlfriend Ashleigh Ogle has reportedly filed a protection order against him, alleging that he threatened to kill her amid a legal battle

Sources claim that Jantjies exhibited controlling behaviour and an uncontrollable temper, prompting Ogle to end their relationship, which she described as toxic

Ogle stated that she wishes to have no further contact with Jantjies and hopes he will respect her decision and leave her and her family alone

Elton Janties' estranged girlfriend Ashleigh Olge has allegedly filed for a protection order against the star for allegedly threatening her.

Rugby star Elton Janties’ ex-girlfriend Ashleigh Ogle allegedly filed for a protection order against him. Image: @eltonjanties and @ashleighogle

Source: Instagram

Elton Janties allegedly threatened to kill Ashleigh

Former Springboks fly-half Elton Jantjies is trending for all the wrong reasons again. The star who made headlines after being handed a four-year ban from playing professional rugby is allegedly threatening his ex-girlfriend.

According to ZiMoja, the former couple is currently engaged in a heated legal battle that resulted in Ashleigh Ogle filing for the protection order. Sources close to the two revealed that Ashleigh got tired of Janties' threats.

"He was threatening to kill her for messing up his reputation but we are not sure which one. She decided to open a case and subsequently applied for a protection order."

Elton Janties allegedly controlling and insecure

The rugby player is allegedly a control freak. Per the report, he had an uncontrollable temper and would lash out if things did not go his way.

Speaking in a statement, Ogle who started dating Janties after he separated from his wife said the relationship was toxic. Part of the statement read:

"Going forward I will have no further contact with Mr Jantjies and wish him all the best with his future endeavours and pray he can respect my decision and leave me, my friends and my family alone."

