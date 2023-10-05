Zodwa Wabantu is a few weeks away from her boxing match with Khanyi Mbau

The dancer is excited to hit the ring with the queen of bling and has gone out to get bum fillers ahead of the match happening on 22 October

Fans gave their critique on Zodwa getting cosmetic surgery, with many discouraging it

Fans were displeased with Zodwa Wabantu getting booty fillers, saying they loved her natural appearance. Images: zodwalibram

Zodwa Libram, known to Mzansi as Zodwa Wabantu, is gearing up to hit the ring with Khanyi Mbau. Ahead of their boxing match, the dancer recently visited a cosmetic doctor to get booty fillers.

Zodwa said she wanted to get rid of her hip dips and even had fat transferred from her stomach to her booty for an extra lift.

Zodwa Wabantu gets booty fillers

Zodwa Wabatu is two weeks away from her boxing match with Khanyi Mbau.

In preparation for the highly-publicised match, the dancer went and got some work done on her behind to look good when she steps in the ring:

"No more pigmentation, no more hip dips, no more dimples, this is for *ss fillers, it's summer now."

Zodwa also had some fatty tissue removed from her tummy and requested that her doctor at Harwood Medical Centre transfer it to her behind, requesting a BBL effect. The videos can be found here.

The dancer expressed excitement over her upcoming boxing match with Khanyi Mbau, saying it was a long time coming:

Mzansi weighs in on Zodwa's cosmetic procedures:

Fans and followers of the star are always in for a show as they can never expect what Zodwa will share. They gave their input on the media personality's cosmetic procedures:

nontandomyeki said:

"The only person this doctor cares about nguZodwa."

le_nice_nice responded:

"The lies Zodwa is telling for this doctor. Hai Hai Hai!"

nonopa_a_ quoted:

"'Lift it!'"

itsnanayaw asked:

"How many procedures now? And how many more?"

monicabuta commented:

"Yooooh the injection is scary!"

the_great_one_m posted:

"I love the patience of this Dr!"

luzingui said:

"Nonsense & disgusting!"

the_original_smk responded:

"Does she realize that we all liked her cause we thought she was natural? This is just disappointing."

santta_clause asked:

"Why you don't Keep it natural?"

popisizibs commented:

"Don't you think its tomuch now be careful of side effects in a long run."

