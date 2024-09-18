Mamelodi Sundowns Player Teboho Mokoena Hangs Out With EFF President Julius Malema
- The Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena recently hung out with EFF president Julius Malema
- The Bafana Bafana star posted pictures of himself with the EFF president on his Instagram page, which he has now deleted
- Previously, Teboho Mokoena declared during their Bafana's reception at OR Tambo International Airport in February 2024 that Malema was his favourite president
The South African professional football player Teboho Mokoena recently rubbed shoulders with one of the most prominent people in Mzansi.
Teboho Mokoena hangs out with Julius Malema
The talented Mamelodi Sundowns player Teboho Mokoena recently hung out with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema. The 27-year-old player has been making headlines on social media ever since he made it known that Malema was his favourite president.
The midfielder posted some pictures rubbing shoulders with the politician on his Instagram page, which he has now deleted from his social media page.
Teboho shares a special shoutout to Julius Malema
Previously, the 27-year-old midfielder shared a special shoutout to EFF leader Julius Malema on national TV while addressing the people who came out in numbers to support and welcome them at the OR Tambo International Airport.
Mokoena gushed over Malema and made a statement that Juju is his favourite president in Mzansi:
"I'm very happy to see president Julius Malema. He is my favourite president."
His statement resulted in many fans and followers flooding social media with mixed reactions to what Mokoena said during the Bafana Bafana reception.
