Football player Teboho Mokoena gushed over EFF leader Julius Malema during their reception at the airport

The Bafana Bafana midfielder declared that Julius 'Juju' Malema is his favourite president

Many netizens found Teboho's declaration political and said he was brave to make it clear who his president is

Bafana Bafana player Teboho Mokoena showed Julius Malema love. Image: @julius_sello_malema, MB Media

Masandawana's young star Teboho Mokoena is trending on social media after the hilarious stunt he pulled while on stage at Bafana's reception at OR Tambo International Airport.

Teboho shares special shoutout to Julius Malema

The Bafana Bafana squad is back home as they landed safely in the early hours of the morning from Ivory Coast where the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 tournament took place.

The national team has been making headlines on social media since their return and one player in particular who had many netizens talking was Teboho Mokoena.

This is after the 27-year-old midfielder shared a special shoutout to EFF leader Julius Malema on national TV while addressing the people who came out in numbers to support and welcome them at the OR Tambo International Airport.

Mokoena gushed over Malema and made a statement that Juju is his favourite president in Mzansi:

"I'm very happy to see president Julius Malema. He is my favourite president."

Netizens react to Teboho's statement

Shortly after the clip of Teboho gushing over the EFF's leader circulated online, many netizens responded to his statement. See some of the comments below:

@thulimbono said:

"Just got overwhelmed by the moment and didn’t know what to say. These boys need to learn from Siya Kolisi."

@AndileSiso94 wrote:

"Football and politics akuhlangani, they were not happy when he said that."

@chynamandj responded:

"Pain went straight to those who’ve been claiming the victory of the boys. Basenzile abafana."

@Atli_ZA_ replied:

"I’m not surprised that he favours Julius Malema over the other one. The other one is not showing any interest or support towards Bafana Bafana."

@EFFSouthAfrica tweeted:

"Bafana Bafana player Teboho Mokoena acknowledging the only president who came to welcome them home."

@BraHlonisky mentioned:

"Ta Julius is the people's favourite. Teboho Mokoena is lucky Mbalula is no longer Sports Minister."

@Am_Blujay shared:

"Chest pains on the TL as Teboho Mokoena calls Julius Malema his favorite president."

@Naychapoi99 said:

"Next thing you gonna hear, Teboho Mokoena owes SARS."

