Roderick Jaftha has taken to social media to request donations as he struggles to provide for his family

Japhta revealed he can't afford rent or food for his four children, with two still in school

He also mentioned difficulty getting acting gigs due to his fluency in only English and Afrikaans, while most productions favour vernacular languages

Veteran South African actor Roderick Jaftha has taken to social media to beg for donations from his fans and followers. Popular for playing the role of Glen Majozi on Generations, Japhta said he doesn't even have money to buy food for his four children.

Former ‘Generations’ star Roderick Jaftha has asked fans for financial help. Image: @roderickjaftha

Source: Instagram

Roderick Jaftha begs for donations

Former Generations star Roderick Jaftha has revealed that he is struggling to make ends meet. The star, a household name in the South African entertainment industry, hasn't secured a job in a while.

Speaking to ZiMoja, Jaftha shared that he doesn't have money to rent a room for himself and his family. The star said he is even struggling to buy food for his family.

"I don't even have food for my kids today, so I'm trying to run around. I am struggling to pay rent. I have small kids, and two of them are still at school."

He noted that he contacted Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie for help, but he never received a response.

Roderick Jaftha talks about struggling to get gigs

The star added that he has been struggling to secure jobs because most new productions require people who speak vernacular languages like Zulu or Xhosa. He can only speak English and Afrikaans.

"Since I only speak Afrikaans and English, it is hard for me to get those roles. I have been getting gigs, but nothing significant."

