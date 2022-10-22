One thing we can agree on is that South African celebrities are spare no cost when it comes to buying expensive cars

Stars such as DJ Black Coffee, Cassper Nyovest, Somizi Mhlongo and Bonang Matheba have posted snaps of their high-end vehicles

Social media users often marvel at the pricey whips that local stars share on their various timelines

Celebrities live a life that we can only dream of. From high-end fashion designs and luxury trips around the globe to driving top-of-the-range vehicles.

Somizi Mhlongo, Bonang Matheba, Connie Ferguson, and Tino Chinyani have been listed among the celebrities with the most expensive vehicles. Image: @connie_ferguson, @tino_chinyani and @bonang_n.

Source: Instagram

Stars like Connie Ferguson, Somizi Mhlongo, DJ Black Coffee Cassper Nyovest and Prince Kaybee are all known to drive fancy whips.

Briefly News takes a look at some of the stars who drive the most expensive cars.

Connie Ferguson

Connie Ferguson left jaws on the floor when she flaunted her R5 million Lamborghini Urus on her page. The actress, who is always being hyped for not flashing her assets on social media, showed off her pricey whip in an Instagram video.

Somizi Mhlongo

Undoubtedly one of the most successful entertainers in Mzansi, it's no surprise that Somizi Mhlongo owns several pricey whips. The Idols SA judge is the proud owner of a Bentley, a Mercedes Benz and an Audi R8.

Tino Chinyani

Socialite and model Tino Chinyani set tongues wagging when he flaunted his beast on social media. According to ZAlebs, Chinyani flaunted his multi-million Rand Bentley on his page.

Bonang Matheba

Queen B has an eye for the finer things in life, and she most definitely deserves it. The multi-award-winning star is one of the few female celebs who has an impressive fleet of cars. According to reports, the Being Bonang star added a Mercedes Benz C63 worth two million Rand to her garage. Way to go, Queen.

Prince Kaybee

He may be struggling to drop hits at the moment, but Prince Kaybee has an impressive car collection. The popular star turned heads when he flaunted his whip in a viral video.

DJ Black Coffee

DJ Black Coffee's success speaks for itself. The internationally acclaimed DJ and music producer earned the respect of fellow stars when he bought a high-end Bentley. That's not the only beast in his garage, the Grammy Award-winning star owns a Mercedes Benz G Station Wagon, Maserati and a CLK Mercedes that is valued at R400,000.

Cassper Nyovest

One cannot list stars with pricey whips and leave out Cassper Nyovest. The rapper is always in the streets showing off his impressive car collection. he recently turned heads when he flaunted his custom-made Mansory Bentley Continental GT V8 valued at R3.6 million on Twitter.

