Hollywood actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry has apparently fired his entire accounting team after finding out they've been overpaying the IRS

The Internal Revenue Service apparently owes the superstar $9 million (just over R164 million) because of his accounting staff's negligence

Reacting to the news, social media users shared that they would have also fired the accounting team if they were in Tyler's position

Tyler Perry has reportedly fired his entire accounting team. The world-renowned movie producer apparently lost it when he found out that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) owed him $9 million (over R164 million).

Tyler Perry fired his accounting team after finding out the IRS owed him R164m due to overpayment.

Source: Instagram

MyMixTapez took to Twitter and shared that his accounting staff has been overpaying the IRS. The outlet captioned a pic of the Hollywood superstar:

"Tyler Perry fired his entire accounting staff after finding out the IRS owed him $9 million due to overpayment."

The Internal Revenue Service is the revenue service for the United States federal government. It is responsible for collecting US federal taxes.

Social media users took to MyMixTapez's comment section on the micro-blogging app and shared their thoughts on Tyler Perry's decision. Many shared that they would have also done the same thing.

@dess_marvel wrote:

"I would have done the same thing."

@JoJoSuarez3 said:

"Better than owing them 9 million."

@Stank_Frank2x commented:

"If he owed them 9 mil, they pulling up on him for that."

@tillmon_vernon wrote:

"Get your money back."

@n_my_zone87 said:

"I don’t blame him. This why I be trying to learn accounting myself but it’s hard running the business and doing that too."

@g0ldennxo commented:

"Hellll yeah I’d do the same thing."

@BMOREAMN wrote:

"They should be saving him money not helping him lose it."

@sakyie_dume added:

"Good but he’s lucky that he doesn’t owe them."

Snoop Dogg's fans list their favourite songs from rapper on his birthday

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Snoop Dogg turned 51 on Thursday, 2O October. In celebration of the hip-hop superstar's birthday, his fans flooded social media with their favourite songs from the rapper.

XXL Magazine took to its timeline to with the Gin and Juice hitmaker a happy birthday. The publication asked its followers on Twitter to share their favourite hits from the legendary US artist.

"Happy birthday, @SnoopDogg! What’s your favorite song by him?"

The hip-hop icon's fans took to the publication's comment section on the micro-blogging app and shared titles of Snoop Dogg's songs they bump on a daily.

Gin and Juice, Drop It Like It's Hot and Young, Wild and Free are some of the songs by the record label boss that people said they still enjoy a lot.

